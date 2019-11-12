In Pursuance Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make In India" Programme, GDC Technics And Air India Announce Letter Of Intent To Form Strategic Alliance Partnership To Pursue Aircraft Maintenance...

FORT WORTH, Texas and BOURNEMOUTH, England and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GDC Technics, an industry leader in aircraft engineering & technical services, modifications, electronic systems, R&D, government services, and MRO services, announced a Letter of Intent ("LOI") was signed with Air India Engineering Services Limited ("AIESL")— the largest MRO in India and wholly owned subsidiary of Air India— with the aim to form a long-term strategic alliance partnership in order to pursue MRO and modification opportunities for both the country's flag carrier, Air India, and other commercial aircraft throughout the region.

Under the agreement, GDC will provide engineering and certification services while AIESL will provide the labor, equipment and facilities required to perform MRO and modification services in accordance with FAA, EASA and DGCA regulations. A GDC Technics RAMS team was recently dispatched to India to complete modification work at an AIESL facility. Furthermore, GDC Technics is capable of offering RAMS teams to conduct work at all AIESL facilities throughout India, including the recently completed $100M+ Nagpur facility, offering operators and lessors a diverse network of locations across the country to take aircraft for quick turnaround and availability.

The ever-expanding Indian and greater Asia Pacific markets provide an opportunity for not only AIESL to expand its already elaborate MRO capabilities to aircraft beyond just the Air India fleet, but also for GDC to expand its offerings for modification and engineering services— including cabin refurbishments, reconfigurations, as well as connectivity and IFE upgrades, complementing GDC Technics's new strategic vision.

"This LOI is the start of a long-term partnership with AIESL to provide customers in the region a wide variety of services to support the expanding fleet of aircraft in the region," said Brad Foreman, CEO of GDC. "AIESL's unmatched workforce, facilities, and attention to quality make them a great partner for GDC, which continues to expand its offerings beyond VIP aircraft to customers in locations around the world," added Foreman.

"GDC's significant engineering and certification experience under both EASA and FAA authorities allows for a great partnership with AISEL, further expanding our ability to service customers with maintenance and modification services in the region, with the quality of workmanship AISEL is known for," said H.R. Jagannath, CEO of AISEL.

According to Boeing, India will require 2,380 new commercial aircraft worth US$ 330 billion to accommodate the country's growing demand for air travel over the next 20 years. This strategic alliance partnership between GDC Technics and Air India, set up as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" programme, will be ideally placed to provide maintenance, modifications, and engineering services to this expanding fleet while also creating thousands of job opportunities.

About GDC Technics. GDC Technics is a global aerospace company with extensive expertise in Engineering & Technical services, Modifications, Electronic Systems, R&D, Government services, and MRO services. GDC Technics is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas with multiple worldwide locations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, see www.gdctechnics.com.

About Air India Engineering Services Limited Air India Engineering Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, is the country's largest MRO. Providing line maintenance, major maintenance, and modification services at its facilities in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Nagpur, to Air India, third party airlines, as well as the nation's defense forces. AIESL's experienced workforce and on time performance create a strategic advantage in serving Indian customers.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-pursuance-of-prime-minister-narendra-modis-make-in-india-programme-gdc-technics-and-air-india-announce-letter-of-intent-to-form-strategic-alliance-partnership-to-pursue-aircraft-maintenance-and-modification-services-in-indi-300956485.html

SOURCE GDC Technics