20.04.2020 05:25:00

In Mind Cloud Appoints Peter Schmidt as Chief Revenue Officer

MUNICH, SINGAPORE and SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Mind Cloud, an independent software vendor for manufacturing sales platforms has named Peter Schmidt to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). 

As CRO, Schmidt will be globally responsible to align In Mind Cloud's Sales, Marketing and Customer Success to create an unparalleled customer experience.

Schmidt has a 25-year track record in building high-performance teams that deliver customer success and fast growth on international level. As Senior Vice President at PTC, a leading software vendor in the discrete manufacturing industry, he was responsible to build and drive the go-to-market for global emerging markets. Schmidt also played a key role as General Manager and VP Enterprise Sales for Adobe during their massive transformation from desktop to digital and the shift of selling the leading Customer Experience Solutions. During his latest tenures as CSO and CCO with Transporeon Group, Schmidt achieved unprecedented growth in Sales, Marketing and Customer Success for the SaaS transportation and sourcing platform company.

Holding a mechanical engineering degree and coming from a discreet manufacturing background, Peter Schmidt brings together the knowledge and expertise to transform In Mind Cloud's vision into a long-term success strategy.

"I am extremely excited to bring on board such talent and am convinced that Peter's combined experience of software leadership, manufacturing expertise and his ability to connect high-performance teams globally are an exceptional asset for In Mind Cloud," explains Dr. Christian Cuske, CEO of In Mind Cloud.

"It makes me very proud that I get the chance to join the In Mind Cloud team at this stage. In Mind Cloud's offering, the 'Manufacturing X Sales Platform' is the all-in-one solution that blends CRM, CPQ, and Commerce within one innovative platform. It works alongside ERP, Manufacturing Execution or PLM systems to create a future-ready, cloud-native customer experience landscape. I am sure that with this offering and a very committed team and partner landscape we can deliver exceptional customer value for the discrete manufacturing industry."

About In Mind Cloud:

In Mind Cloud (www.inmindcloud.com) is an independent software vendor for innovative sales platform with the mission to drive the digital go-to-market to success for manufacturers. Their solution 'Manufacturing X' combines CRM, CPQ, and Commerce with production expertise and intelligent insights. Based on the SAP Cloud Platform their solution is deeply integrated into manufacturing processes and front-end sales operations. In Mind Cloud is operating globally through its offices in Singapore, Germany, the US, China, and a high-value partner network. 

For additional information visit www.inmindcloud.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-mind-cloud-appoints-peter-schmidt-as-chief-revenue-officer-301043263.html

SOURCE In Mind Cloud

