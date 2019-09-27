In-Flight Crew Connections Announces the Launch of a New Website

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After months of hard work and determination, In-Flight Crew Connections (IFCC), is pleased to officially launch their new website which is currently available at https://www.inflightcrewconnections.com.

The goal of the new website is to provide visitors with an easier way to learn about IFCC and what services they provide. They wanted to make it more user friendly which is why there is now the ability to request a crew for an upcoming trip right from the website. The new website also keeps crewmembers in mind by dedicating an entire section to them, whether they are looking to work with IFCC, or already do and just wish to update their information.

Among these new features there are also areas for improved communications, such as the news and events page. This will be kept up to date with information from company announcements to helpful industry articles, so check back regularly.

The hope is that with this fresh new look, easily accessible information, and user friendly forms, IFCC is able to create a better experience for online visitors. The new website provides a clear message of what services are offered and what to expect when partnering with IFCC.

For any questions or feedback please contact us or call us at 704-236-3647.

