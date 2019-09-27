+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
27.09.2019 16:15:00

In-Flight Crew Connections Announces the Launch of a New Website

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After months of hard work and determination, In-Flight Crew Connections (IFCC), is pleased to officially launch their new website which is currently available at https://www.inflightcrewconnections.com.

The goal of the new website is to provide visitors with an easier way to learn about IFCC and what services they provide. They wanted to make it more user friendly which is why there is now the ability to request a crew for an upcoming trip right from the website. The new website also keeps crewmembers in mind by dedicating an entire section to them, whether they are looking to work with IFCC, or already do and just wish to update their information.

Among these new features there are also areas for improved communications, such as the news and events page. This will be kept up to date with information from company announcements to helpful industry articles, so check back regularly.

The hope is that with this fresh new look, easily accessible information, and user friendly forms, IFCC is able to create a better experience for online visitors. The new website provides a clear message of what services are offered and what to expect when partnering with IFCC.

For any questions or feedback please contact us or call us at 704-236-3647.

 

SOURCE In-Flight Crew Connections

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
09:33
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf europäische Airlines mit 95% Lock-In Level
09:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
08:57
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
06:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Beyond Meat-Aktie schiesst hoch: McDonald's testet vegane Burger von Beyond Meat
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Leclanché-Aktie knickt ein: Leclanché mit tieferem Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot in den Feierabend
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Cevian verlangte wohl von thyssenkrupp-Chef Komplettverkauf der Aufzugsparte - Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot in den Feierabend
Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig. Der heimische Markt setzt seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legt auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB