"In Depth" With Laurence Fishburnes Explains How VR Technologies Are Positively Affecting Distance Learning

MIAMI, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laurence Fishburne, star of several notable films and television series, is the host of the educational show "In Depth". Showcasing a broad array of topics, "In Depth" serves as a teaching tool to inform its audience about events taking place around the world today. An upcoming episode will interview industry professionals in the educational field about how VR technologies are aiding learning from a distance.

Virtual Reality (VR) is helping students to learn from a distance. Before the incorporation of VR into the educational space, learning-focused primarily on taking in information via reading, a teacher's lectures, or watching informational videos. Fact retention teaches students to memorize facts rather than comprehending and learning the information they are receiving.

VR gives students the ability to experience what they are learning; there are no limitations like illustrations and descriptions in books. Certain technologies like science labs are essential for teaching students how things work practically, but these labs can be expensive and are limited in what they can do. VR can take the place of many lab experiences for a fraction of the cost. Also, many people are visual learners, and VR can be especially helpful for those who learn in this manner.

VR is helping the educational arena to make strides in helping people to learn more efficiently. "In Depth" will cover in more detail in the upcoming episode about how Virtual Reality is aiding learning from a distance, and will feature prominent experts to speak on the topic.

"In Depth" with Laurence Fishburne is cautiously inspected before broadcast.



