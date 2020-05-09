+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
"In Depth" With Laurence Fishburne Explores How The Current Health Crisis Will Affect Medical Infrastructure

MIAMI, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne is the host of the informational show "In Depth". The educational segment covers numerous topics that impact viewers living around the world today. Coming to the show is an episode interviewing healthcare professionals about how the current health emergency is changing medical infrastructure.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to make its way through the globe, the healthcare industry is having to reevaluate its structure. Supplies like masks and ventilators are in low supply due to the high volume of people infected with the novel virus. U.S. hospitals do not have enough medical ICU beds to cover the number of people coming in. As a result, healthcare providers are quickly coming up with emergency preparedness plans, finding places for the overflow of patients, trying to acquire diagnostic tests promptly, and finding ways to protect medical staff despite low supply levels.

Patient financial responsibility is also coming into focus. For years patients visiting hospitals for various ailments have unfortunately faced later paying large bills after discharge. Many people are putting off seeing a doctor despite experiencing COVID-19 symptoms out of fear of then paying a hefty bill. Insurance providers are having to find ways to lower costs for people seeking diagnostic testing and treatment for COVID-19.

The structure of healthcare has had its issues for years, but in light of the current health crisis, medical infrastructure is needing to make a change. "In Depth" will reveal more about how the recent healthcare crisis is affecting changes in medical care in the impending episode.

"In Depth" with Laurence Fishburne is a cautiously reviewed educational program before broadcast. The show has accepted multiple Tellys.

 

SOURCE "In Depth" with host Laurence Fishburne

Nachrichten

