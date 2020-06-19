"In Depth" With Laurence Fishburne Explores Engaging Children With Sports to Combat Obesity

MIAMI, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne is given praise throughout the world for his roles in smash hits like "What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)" and "Apocalypse Now (1979)." Now the multi-NAACP award winner is hosting the informational television segment "In Depth" with Laurence Fishburne. The program covers a broad array of subjects that uniquely impact individuals worldwide. An upcoming episode will dive into childhood obesity. Featured health professionals will discuss how sports can aid in battling the epidemic.

The number of children and adolescents affected by obesity has more than tripled since the 1970s. Nearly 1 in 5 of the United States' youth has obesity. Those who are obese have a higher chance of developing Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, coronary heart disease, and high cholesterol levels.

While genetic factors can play a role in body weight, specific lifestyle changes, like taking up physical activities such as sports, can help to achieve and maintain healthy body weight. Fewer and fewer children are engaging in physical activities and instead are spending more time sedentary around a TV, computer, or phone screen.

By encouraging participation in sports or other physical activities, parents can instill the habits of active lifestyles at a young age. The new episode of "In Depth" (http://indepthlaurencefishburne-cost.com) will reveal more about how using sports can fight against childhood obesity.

