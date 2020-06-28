28.06.2020 09:00:00

"In Depth" With Laurence Fishburne Examines The Importance of Labor Unions and What They Represent

MIAMI, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prolific American actor Laurence Fishburne has been gracing TV and movie screens alike with his outstanding performances for decades. The "Running with the Devil (2019)" star is now utilizing his talents as host for television's "In Depth" with Laurence Fishburne. The show is of the educational variety, acting as a teaching tool to inform its audience about events impacting individuals worldwide. Coming to the segment is an episode featuring labor unions – discussing why they are essential and what they stand for.

A labor, trade, or worker's union is an organization that represents the combined interests of employees. Labor unions exist throughout the globe, including places like Sweden, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. These unions help workers to negotiate wages, benefits, hours, and working conditions with employers. Many large unions will also lobby legislators to achieve goals that are beneficial to union members. Often, they help to maintain pensions, too.

Typically, labor unions are industry-specific and are available to those working in construction, mining, and manufacturing industries. Employees pay dues to their respective unions, and in return, the unions advocate on behalf of the employee.

Ultimately, worker's unions help to ensure employees receive fair treatment. "In Depth" will further examine the benefits of labor unions on the upcoming episode with individuals in applicable industries.

"In Depth" with Laurence Fishburne is cautiously reviewed before revealed to a broader viewing audience. The educational show has received many awards for its endeavors in public television.

 

SOURCE In Depth with host Laurence Fishburne

