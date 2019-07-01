01.07.2019 05:00:00

In-depth Cooperation with Northeast Asian Partners - Liaoning Speeds up the Pace of Opening up to the Outside World

LIAONING, China, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data shows that so far, Japan has invested in more than 7,000 enterprises in Liaoning, with an investment totaling $24 billion. That goes not only to traditional industries such as equipment manufacturing and intensive processing of agricultural products, but also new models and business modes such as trade circulation, finance and insurance, with new highlights and new fields of cooperation continuing to emerge. 

Liaoning and South Korea are geographically approximate. Their cultures and life are close. Through increasing cooperation with South Korean industries, they have deepened cooperation in the fields of new energy vehicles, port and shipping logistics, transportation, finance, tourism, education, culture and youth exchanges. In the first four months of 2019, South Korea actually invested $46.21 million, up 920.1 per cent from a year earlier. 

In the economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges with Russia, Liaoning focuses on deeply integrating into the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor and promoting the alignment and cooperation between the Liaoning "Belt and Road Initiative" and the Russian Far East "one port and nine regions" development zone. Liaoning will vigorously improve the operation quality of Liaoning trains from Manzhouli to China and Europe in Russia, and support Yingkou in the construction of the China-Russia Grain Corridor project. 

In recent years, with the growing entrepreneurship and innovation of Liaoning enterprises, and with the deep alignment of Liaoning with the international market, In particular, by strengthening the work of attracting investment from Japan, South Korea and Russia, building a platform for economic and trade cooperation , and strengthening industrial park cooperation with the three, Liaoning has achieved gratifying results in economic and trade cooperation with these countries. It can be said that Liaoning is constantly speeding up the pace of opening up to the outside world. 

Next, the business department of Liaoning Province will continue to plan key overseas investment activities, strengthen the industrial cooperation with South Korea, Russia, and other countries, and promote a number of major projects with good market prospects, high scientific and technological value, high rate of return on investment, and strong impact.

