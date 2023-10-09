Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
09.10.2023 23:20:00

In Brazil, Newave Energia relies on Voltalia for a 420-megawatt solar project

Voltalia
8.76 EUR -3.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In Brazil, Newave Energia relies on Voltalia for a 420-megawatt solar project

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has sold a 420-megawatt solar plant developed by Voltalia to Newave Energia, a partnership between Gerdau and Newave FIP. Newave Energia will also rely on Voltalia for the construction and maintenance of electrical infrastructure.

Newave Energia has acquired ready-to-build solar projects in the Arinos cluster, located in the state of Minas Gerais, in the south-east region of Brazil. Voltalia will also provide construction and maintenance services for the electrical infrastructure. Newave Energia's future photovoltaic power plants will produce the equivalent of the consumption of 1.3 million of the country's inhabitants and avoid the emission of approximately 350 kt of CO2 per year.

The project that was sold is a part of the larger Arinos cluster. The cluster has a total potential capacity of over 1.8 gigawatts, and Voltalia is responsible for developing the entire cluster, including this sold project. The whole site will enjoy cost savings due to its size, and Newave Energia's project plays a significant role in this.

This partnership with Newave Energia is a further demonstration of the appetite for projects developed by Voltalia. By the end of the year, in Brazil and other countries, more than 100 additional megawatts should be sold by Voltalia, along with construction and maintenance services.

"Our success with the Arinos cluster demonstrates our skill in developing high-quality energy projects. It not only adds to our future project pipeline of sites to be built but also lets our partners contribute to renewable energy growth. We're delighted to be joining forces with Newave Energia”, said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2023 turnover, on October 25, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1?GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Seitsei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment


