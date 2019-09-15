15.09.2019 23:00:00

IMV Announces 2019 ServiceTrak™ Imaging Award Winners for Radiation Oncology

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group and the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the medical imaging industry, announced the category winners of the 2019 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards for Radiation Oncology.

Radiation Oncology

  • Best Service: Varian Medical Systems, Accuray
  • Best Customer Satisfaction: Varian Medical Systems
  • Best System Performance: Varian Medical Systems

About IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards

IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ imaging reports derived from extensive phone interviews with imaging professionals in hospital departments and independent imaging centers in the U.S. Imaging professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the equipment manufacturers, system performance, and the service received for their imaging equipment. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, in which 10 = "excellent" and 1 = "very poor." Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses that are represented by satisfaction ratings of a 9 or 10 on this scale.

The ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS in each of three categories, representing the Industry Best of Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer who has the highest %HS responses when asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer.

The Best of System Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The Best of Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.

The 2019 ServiceTrak™ Radiation Oncology awards are based on interviews conducted in 2019 with respondents in 334 unique imaging locations having 511 radiation oncology systems.

Media Contact:
Monika Mahajani
Content Marketing Associate
IMV Info Medical Information Division, part of Science and Medicine Group
(703) 783-1724
http://www.imvinfo.com
m.mahajani@imvinfo.com

 

SOURCE IMV Medical Information Division

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.09.19
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
13.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
13.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Ölmärkte nach Drohnenangriff mit Turbulenzen erwartet - Börse in Riad knickt ein
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
Deshalb belastet das EZB-Paket den Euro nur vorübergehend - EUR/CHF bei 1,0950
KW 37: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street behauptete sich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB