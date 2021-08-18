Impulsify Announces ImpulseBuy Auto-Procurement Program for Grab-and-Go Markets

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impulsify Inc, (Denver, CO) announced the official launch of ImpulseBuy – an auto-replenishment program powered by their cloud-based Retail Management System, ImpulsePoint. The woman-owned retail software company specializes in simplifying retail operations to enable non-retail businesses to offer grab-and-go retail in their common areas.

ImpulsePoint, their most popular software product, provides cloud-based POS, inventory management, and retail performance reporting to over 1,000 commercial businesses including hotels, campgrounds, and multifamily communities who desire an onsite retail store as an amenity or enhanced experience for guests and residents, but are not focused on retail as a core business.

ImpulseBuy will utilize the inventory tracking component in ImpulsePoint to automatically replenish stock levels based on real-time inventory. The system will auto-receive inventory based on quantities ordered to reduce overhead burdens for the stores who are often self-service driven and have a single property manager with many responsibilities.

"This solution is painfully overdue for our industry," states Janine Williams, CEO of Impulsify. "We have food distributors that don't have technology to track stock levels at these small format micro-markets, and software companies that don't have retail product to ship them. Our clients end up with a really cool amenity their customers want - but it sits empty because they are too busy running their core business to stay on top of retail inventory. That's a problem to solve!"

Impulsify is partnering with multiple national food, beverage, sundry and gift distribution companies to deliver product to their customers based off the data contained in ImpulsePoint. With auto-procurement, Impulsify anticipates the increased order frequency and higher in-stock rates on best sellers will bring significantly higher revenue results to the operator with less effort. The program will be offered on a SaaS basis as an optional upgrade to the monthly ImpulsePoint subscription.

"We specialize in helping non-retail businesses succeed at retail and have made great strides in bringing them the design, technology and reporting they need to keep it simple – but our clients continue to struggle with inventory. Their stores suffer as a result. The ImpulseBuy program completes the turn-key offering our clients need to be successful. That's a win | win | win for us, them and their customers!" states Williams.

For more information, visit impulsifyinc.com/impulsebuy

About Impulsify

Impulsify provides self-service retail technology, design services, and business intelligence to maximize incremental revenue opportunities in commercial real estate common areas like hotel lobbies, co-working spaces, and multi-family residential complexes. Impulsify technology and design solutions completely automate retail deployment and management to increase profitability and minimize operational impact of unattended retail stores for non-retail businesses.

