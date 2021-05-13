SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 34’066 1.4%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0947 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’826 0.5%  Bitcoin 45’512 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9065 -0.3%  Öl 67.3 -2.5% 
13.05.2021 18:13:00

Improving Cancer Survival Prediction: A New Approach with EpiVax Therapeutics' Ancer Platform

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax Therapeutics, Inc. ("EVT") announces the publication "Multi–step screening of neoantigens' HLA and TCR–interfaces improves prediction of survival" in Scientific Reports. This study demonstrates a superior method of survival analysis for cancer patients using EVT's Ancer platform. EVT spun-off from EpiVax, Inc. in 2017 to apply EpiVax tools to clinical research.

Built on validated in silico tools EpiMatrix and JanusMatrix, Ancer analyzes individual cancer mutanomes to define the presence of T cell epitopes likely to be immunogenic. The concept behind Ancer is that the presence of a mutation alone is not sufficient to generate a protective immune response, but that the differences present between the natural (human genome) sequence and the mutated sequence at the face of the epitope that is identifiable to T cells (the TCR-face) should be accounted for when creating precision cancer vaccines and predicting survival outcomes for cancer patients. This is because some mutations create self-like epitopes and can be tolerated by the immune system.

Researchers compared three approaches to analyzing cancer mutanomes and evaluated their ability to predict patient outcomes. Ancer, the best performing method, improved the differentiation of patients that did poorly from those who did well, accurately predicting survival outcome nearly 6 years longer as compared to other approaches, which only predicted as far as 3 years. This study has important consequences in our ability to identify patients with a high risk of tumor progression and early mortality based on their tumor genome.

On study implications, Dr. Randy Sweis of the University of Chicago stated, "These results suggest that defining the number of true neoepitopes using Ancer may represent a novel prognostic or predictive biomarker for cancer patients." Dr. Annie De Groot, EVT co-founder, suggested "In addition to biomarker identification, using Ancer novel precision vaccines for individual cancer patients offers major advantages compared to other approaches, since Ancer prioritizes truly immunogenic CD8 and CD4 neoepitopes, while removing self-like or inhibitory neoepitopes."

Visit Scientific Reports for the free full-text.

About EVT:
EVT employs a world-leading technology, developed over 23 years by EpiVax, to design vaccines that aim to activate the body's T cells to cure or prevent disease in the host. EVT's pipeline includes a COVID-19 vaccine and a personalized bladder cancer vaccine.

Interested investors can evaluate EVT on RedCrow here.      

Press Contact:
Katie Porter, Business Development Manager
EpiVax
kporter@epivax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509818/EpiVax_Therapeutics__Logo.jpg

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:30 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
12.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.05.21 Vontobel: Smart Farming und die Digitalisierung der Landwirtschaft
12.05.21 Marktüberblick: Renditeanstieg setzt sich fort
12.05.21 Dem SMI droht Gefahr
11.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie tiefer - Elon Musk lässt Bitcoin um Tausende Dollar abstürzen: Tesla stoppt Bitcoin-Zahlungen
Montana Aerospace mit erfolgreichem Börsengang: Montana Aerospace-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI geht im Plus in Feiertagspause -- DAX schliesst mit positivem Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
DAX beendet Handel über 15'100 Punkten -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Wieso der Euro nach gestiegener US-Inflation unter Druck gerät - zum Franken kaum bewegt
Stärkere Regulierung bei Krypto-Geschäften: Anonymität der Nutzer gefährdet?
Passagieraufkommen am Flughafen Zürich deutlich unter Vor-Corona-Niveau
Facebooks Kryptowährung Diem zieht Gesuch für Zahlungssystem bei der Finma zurück - Hautpsitz in die USA verlegt
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: Bayer startet überraschend gut ins Jahr - Ausblick vorerst bestätigt
Gesunder Gewinn, verlässliche Dividende: Nestlé-Aktie überzeugt die Börse

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit