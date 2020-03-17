Improvements to Modernize Patient Experience Surveys Recommended by Patient Experience Policy Forum

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Patient Experience Policy Forum (PXPF), supported by the Beryl Institute, releases a new position paper – It's Time To Take Patient Experience Measurement And Reporting To A New Level: Next Steps For Modernizing And Democratizing National Patient Surveys. Published as a blog post with Health Affairs, illustrates that while standardized Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) measures have played an important role in efforts to improve patient experiences, it is time for a comprehensive effort to modernize and democratize all surveys and related data used to assess patient experiences with care.

The article highlights the major improvements needed to modernize national patient experience surveys, by making the data more accessible and understandable to all health care stakeholders. It is recommended that these changes apply to all mandated surveys of patient experiences, not just CAHPS Hospital Survey (HCAHPS).

The next steps for modernizing the surveys include:



Routinely update survey content based on patient, family, and caregiver input

Include patient narratives and comments

Expand modes of administration

Refine invitation messages

And for democratizing surveys include:



Level the survey playing field

Publish vendor-neutral comparative data

Align measurement requirements

Enhance public reporting

Click here to view visual: Recommendations for Modernizing and Democratizing Patient Surveys

"From its emergence as an idea fostered by the voices of our community, to a thoughtful, collaborative and visionary effort, the PX Policy Forum represents a growing unified voice linking professionals and patients in co-creating what is possible in elevating the human experience in healthcare through policy." said Jason Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "This powerful statement on what it will take to rethink how we measure and act on what we ask patients and families offers a forward-thinking foundation for the future on which we must all build."

View the full article: https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/hblog20200309.359946/full/

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community that builds the capacity of organizations to elevate the human experience in healthcare and develops individuals who impact experience excellence. We believe human experience is grounded in experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare and the communities they serve.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.

About The Patient Experience Policy Forum:

The Patient Experience Policy Forum (PXPF), supported by the Beryl Institute, is a broad-based and diverse coalition of patients, family members, caregivers, and health care professionals uniquely led by a balanced board of patient/family partners and senior patient experience leaders. Our purpose and commitment is to advocate for and help shape policy at the national and local levels on issues that directly affect patient and family experience and elevate the human experience in health care. We do so through convening policy forums, educating policy makers, sponsoring advocacy events, providing communication updates, and publishing calls to action.

