Improvements to Highway 17 to support safe efficient travels in and around Central Saanich

CENTRAL SAANICH, BC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, helping our businesses compete, and creating a strong economy and middle class.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge–Pitt Meadows on behalf of the Honourable Claire Trevena, British Columbia's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for a project to improve the Highway 17 corridor and create a new overpass at Keating Cross Road in Central Saanich.

The project involves a new "flyover" overpass from the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) northbound to Keating Cross Road westbound, eliminating the left turn across highway traffic onto Keating Cross Road. The project will also include a realigned southbound on-ramp to Victoria.

These upgrades will allow vehicles to travel this busy corridor more safely and efficiently, helping keep local businesses competitive and promote regional economic growth.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $16 million in this project through the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—National and Regional Projects, while the District of Central Saanich is contributing $2.5 million and the provincial government's contribution for the project is pending approval from Treasury Board.

Quotes

"These improvements to Highway 17 will greatly alleviate the chronic congestion issues people experience daily on this busy regional transportation route. Creating more vehicle capacity and smoother traffic flow will allow people to spend less time on the road and more time at their destinations, supporting economic activity and a higher quality of life."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"A new overpass will greatly improve safety at this busy intersection and will help prevent collisions. Our government looks forward to working with our federal partners and the District of Central Saanich as we launch the first phase of this important project."

The Honourable Lisa Beare, British Columbia's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Maple Ridge–Pitt Meadows on behalf of the Honourable Claire Trevena

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

