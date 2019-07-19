Improvements for Highway 7 support safe efficient travels in and around Maple Ridge

MAPLE RIDGE, BC, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in safe and efficient transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, helping our businesses compete, and creating a strong economy and middle class.

Today, Dan Ruimy, Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows—Maple Ridge, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Bob D'Eith, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia for Maple Ridge-Mission, and Mike Morden, Mayor of Maple Ridge announced important upgrades to Highway 7 (Lougheed Hwy) between the communities of Maple Ridge and Mission.

The project involves widening a four kilometre section of the highway between 266th Street and 287th Street from two to four lanes, installing median barrier, creating two truck turnarounds and upgrading traffic signals at three intersections. These upgrades will make travel along this busy corridor safer and reduce congestion by increasing capacity for commercial and private vehicles and improving the flow of traffic.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $29,205,477 to this project through the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—National and Regional Projects, while the Government of British Columbia is initiating consultation and technical analysis to support this future project.

"Making improvements to Highway 7 is crucial in ensuring that the many constituents of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge and Mission who rely on this vital transportation route can get to school, work and home faster. This expansion project will also support economic growth by alleviating traffic in an area known for its congestion, while supporting local tourism. Most importantly, improvements to Highway 7 will make our roads safer by reducing the number of accidents that occur in this well-travelled area.

Dan Ruimy, Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows—Maple Ridge on behalf of The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"For too long, we've heard tragic stories of crashes along the stretch of Highway 7 between Maple Ridge and Mission, often resulting in loss of life. The complete four-laning of this stretch of Highway 7 isn't just about easing congestion, it's about improving safety on the roads our community use every day. I'm pleased the federal and provincial governments are taking this next step to make life better for people who rely on this important roadway."

Bob D'Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

