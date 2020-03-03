Improved Humanitarian - Development Cooperation Urged at 2nd International Humanitarian Forum

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of strengthening global humanitarian, development and peace collaboration is the key conclusion of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, which closed on March 2nd. Eleven recommendations towards achieving this goal were adopted at the conclusion of the event, which was held over two days.

Over two thousand delegates, including the directors of six United Nations agencies, gathered in the capital for this high-level event co-hosted with the United Nations. The forum brought together humanitarian experts and global aid specialists to discuss the many challenges facing humanitarian action and how to better assist those in need.

The Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, met and signed agreements worth over USD 60 million with a number of high-level officials. These included the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the Executive Director of UNICEF, Henrietta Fore. Projects included enhancing Access to Basic Education and Protecting Children Affected by Armed Conflict in Burkina Faso, Malaria Control and Prevention in Yemen and Supporting the Provision of Healthcare to in-need Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"We are proud not only of being able to host this global gathering, but also to provide practical and workable principles and recommendations that can now be followed", Dr. Al Rabeeah stated. "This Forum was about bringing the world's most eminent expertise on humanitarian affairs to Riyadh to find ways to improve assistance to those who need it the most".

The eleven recommendations focus on humanitarian and development cooperation, health and communicable diseases, large-scale migration flows and supporting vulnerable people. The participants agreed that closer collaboration between humanitarian action, sustainable development and, where appropriate, peacebuilding, is a priority. The United Nations, Governments, humanitarian and development actors, civil society organizations, members of the private sector and community leaders were asked to prioritize these recommendations to improve humanitarian assistance and promote transitions to long-term sustainable development in crisis countries affected by conflict and natural disasters. They were also urged to identify other forms of support needed to address and solve humanitarian challenges.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also announced it would be hosting the next high-level pledging conference for the United Nations 2020 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan next month.

