SMI 10'848 0.1%  SPI 14'223 0.1%  Dow 35'273 0.5%  DAX 15'997 0.3%  Euro 0.9639 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'362 0.2%  Gold 1'990 0.0%  Bitcoin 32'783 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8838 -0.1%  Öl 80.8 -1.1% 
Snaige AB Aktie [Valor: 933172 / ISIN: LT0000109274]
23.11.2023 17:00:00

Improved EBITDA Results for AB SNAIGE in the Third Quarter of This Year

Snaige AB
0.14 EUR 2.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In the third quarter of this year, AB SNAIGE, whose controlling stake was recently acquired by the Lithuanian capital company UAB EDS INVEST 3, reported a consolidated unaudited EBITDA of 0.235 million EUR. In the same period last year, the EBITDA indicator was negative, amounting to 1 million EUR.

The company's consolidated unaudited EBITDA for the first three quarters was negative at -0.6 million EUR. During the same period last year, the company incurred an EBITDA loss of over 1.9 million EUR.

In the third quarter of this year, the company achieved a consolidated unaudited revenue of 4.65 million EUR, which is 2% lower compared to the same period last year. The consolidated unaudited revenue for the first three quarters amounted to 13.8 million EUR, reflecting a 16.4% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Throughout the first three quarters of this year, the company exported nearly 95% of its production. The main export markets included Germany, Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland.

General director
Darius Varnas
Phone No. +370 315 56200


    


 

Attachment


