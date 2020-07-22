+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
IMPRES Technology Solutions, Inc. and blackned GmbH Unveil GuardStack software suite for the tactical edge

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPRES Technology Solutions, Inc., a certified HUBZone Small Business and premier government IT solution provider in the federal space, today announced the availability of the GuardStack Platform, in partnership with blackned GmbH, a leading developer of software and hardware products, services and customer specific solutions for mission critical IT and communication technology.

IMPRES is on the move. (PRNewsFoto/IMPRES Technology Solutions, Inc.)

GuardStack software suite is an end-to-end encrypted mobile communication system and self-controlled digital service platform including all components, from Android applications to 4G and 5G ready mobile network communication infrastructure with legacy and tactical radio interworking. GuardStack MeshFlow provides seamless service mobility even during handover and backbone connection loss in MANET scenarios.

The GuardStack Platform integrates various transmission and radio access technologies while leveraging a vendor and technology agnostic secure middleware. In addition, the GuardStack Platform dynamically adapts the ever-changing network topology according to the mission situation—without requiring user intervention. Services are automatically calibrated according to availability and bandwidth capacity.

With an emphasis on interoperability, operation, and security, GuardStack has been engineered to fulfill the unique and stringent requirements of the First Responder, Homeland Security, Defense, Private 4G/5G and Intelligence Communities. Through IMPRES, GuardStack is now available to procure in the United States. As an extension of our corporate partnership, IMPRES offers post-sale support, warranty, and maintenance services for the entire GuardStack software suite.

"GuardStack is the only solution that provides for a secure, portable, fully independent IT network and communications platform that combines cellular data networks with legacy radio and satellite signals to deliver a decentralized, tactical networking solution," said Robert Osborne, CTO of IMPRES. "Our partnership enables IMPRES to bring to market the most robust solution available to an audience of US Government IT customers with both diverse and intricate needs."

"GuardStack Software Suite has beenGuard specifically designed to address the most stringent requirements for communication and information sharing at the tactical edge. Our state-of-the-art capabilities for security, operability, interoperability and network mobility as well as our government open source code are the foundation of a trusted middleware for business and mission critical communications" said Joerg Ambrozy, GuardStack Managing Director, blackned GmbH. "Today, through our valued partner, IMPRES, we can proudly say that we are ready to offer GuardStack to U.S. customers in the critical communications industry."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impres-technology-solutions-inc-and-blackned-gmbh-unveil-guardstack-software-suite-for-the-tactical-edge-301098081.html

SOURCE IMPRES Technology Solutions, Inc.

