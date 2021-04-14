 Imported elderly care products welcomed in China | 14.04.21 | finanzen.ch
14.04.2021 03:00:00

Imported elderly care products welcomed in China

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For most of the overseas practitioners, attending a professional senior care show is a good opportunity to open up the Chinese market. And their first choice is AID. The exhibition and conference platform is organized by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai and Shanghai Intex Exhibition.

The 2021 Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare, also known as AID 2021, will be held June 9th-11th 2021 in Halls W3-W5 of the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As an international show, this year's AID has attracted exhibitors from dozens of countries, expecting to feature foreign pavilions from the United States, France, Japan and other countries.

"Foreign enterprises are welcome to participate in the development of China's elderly care industry," Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said while meeting representatives of overseas attendees to the China Development Forum 2021 via video link from Beijing on March 22. [*Source–www.gov.cn] This statement certainly sends a huge positive signal to overseas practitioners.

The elderly population over the age of 60 has reached more than 260 million in China. According to a release by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the number of people over the age of 60 in China is set to surpass 300 million during the period of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25). [*Source–www.mca.gov.cn] Obviously, this will bring huge demand potential for multi-layer elderly care services.

In particular, the insurance industry and elderly care products have a huge market potential in China, which will create more opportunities for foreign enterprises to invest in elderly care products and services in China.

Moreover, Premier Li also said there is still a lot to learn from international advanced experience in terms of the development of elderly care products, operation, and management of commercial insurance, among other things, and foreign elderly care products are welcomed to enter the Chinese market in an orderly manner.

Please visit AID's official website www.china-aid.com where you can easily complete pre-registration for the show.

AID point of contact: Michelle Ma
Tel: +86-21-6295-7553
Email: mazhiwen@shanghai-intex.com

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.

