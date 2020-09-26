26.09.2020 09:01:00

IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - CGIX, YIN, OTEL, BMCH

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with StemoniX, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Cancer Genetics will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of StemoniX in exchange for a number of shares of its common stock, with current equity holders of Cancer Genetics expected to own 22% of the common stock of the combined company. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cancer-genetics-inc-cgix-stock-merger-stemonix/.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a group of rollover shareholders that includes members of Yintech's management and board of directors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Yintech ordinary shares will receive $0.365 in cash per share, and holders of Yintech American depository shares ("ADS") will receive $7.30 in cash per ADS. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/yintech-investment-holdings-limited-yin-stock-merger/.

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates formed by Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share. Visit our website to learn more and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/otelco-inc-otel-stock-merger-oak-hill/.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Builders FirstSource, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options:  https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bmc-stock-holdings-inc-bmch-stock-merger-builders-firstsource/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

