GILCHING, Germany, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Torqeedo GmbH, Gilching, has determined a possible safety risk in connection with the batteries of the outboard motors "Travel" and "Ultralight": There is a possible leak in the battery housing, therefore it cannot be ruled out that water may penetrate into the battery housing.

There is a corresponding risk in particular if a leaky battery becomes completely or partially submerged under water, so that more water can penetrate into the battery housing.

If water penetrates into the housing, it may cause a chemical reaction inside the battery case under unfavourable conditions, resulting in fire and/or bursting of the battery housing.

As a responsible manufacturer, Torqeedo wants to exclude the risk of injury and inform its customers.

We will perform an inspection for the following models and serial numbers and - if necessary - repair of the batteries:

Model Serial number (S. no.) from … – to … Travel 1001… – 1752… Ultralight 1117… – 1826…

Torqeedo is asking owners of models with these serial numbers to register via the website: www.torqeedo.com/safety.

After registration, customers are informed promptly which service centre will be used to check the battery. The batteries are checked there and - if necessary - repaired.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them in advance for their understanding of the implementation of this safety measure. This approach is very important to us because we are committed to providing our customers with products of the highest quality and safety," explains Christoph Ballin, Managing Director of Torqeedo.

Contact:

Dr. Christoph Ballin

Tel.: +49-8153-9215-160

E-mail: christoph.ballin@torqeedo.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/important-safety-warning-possible-fire-risk-with-torqeedo-outboard-motor-batteries-travel-and-ultralight-300867722.html

SOURCE Torqeedo GmbH