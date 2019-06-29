Important Safety Notice: Voluntary Recall of Joe Fresh® Toddler, Baby Girl and Baby Boy Sun Hats

BRAMPTON, ON, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution, Joe Fresh® is voluntarily recalling various styles of baby girl and boy sun hats, in sizes 0-12 months and 12-24 months, and Joe Fresh® Canada Day baby and toddler girl and boy sun hats in sizes 0-12 months, 12-24 months, 1-3 years, and 3-5 years. The loop fastener on the hats has the potential to detach and may pose a choking hazard to children.

The products with the following style codes may have been purchased between January 1, 2019 to June 28, 2019:

BGS9C49019, BGS9C49012, BGS9C49013, BGS9C49016, BBS9C49016, BBS9C49017, BBS9C49019, BBS9C49022, BBS9C49025, BBS9C49026, BBS9C49027, BGS9C49028, BBS9C49028, BBS9C49001, BBS9C49002, BBS9C49005, BBS9C49006, BBS9C49007, BBS9C49011, BBS9C49012, BBS9C49013, BBS9C49018, BGS9C49001, BGS9C49002, BGS9C49003, BGS9C49005, BGS9C49006, BGS9C49007, BGS9C49008, BGS9C49010, BGS9C49011, BGS9C49017, BGS9C49018, BGS9C49020.

Joe Fresh products are sold online at joefresh.com, or at the below locations:

Ontario: Fortinos®, Independent®, Joe Fresh®, Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Wholesale Club®, valu-mart®, Zehrs®, and affiliated independent stores

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore®, Cash & Carry®, Dominion®, Independent®, Joe Fresh®, No Frills®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, and affiliated independent stores

Québec: Club Entrepot®, Joe Fresh®, Maxi®, Pharmaprix®, Presto®, Provigo®, Provigo le Marché®, AXEP®, and Intermarché®

West: Extra Foods®, Independent®, Joe Fresh®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Real Canadian Wholesale Club®, and Shoppers Drug Mart®

There have been no reports of injury.

Customers can return the product to any store where Joe Fresh® apparel is sold and the customer service desk will provide a full refund (including without receipt).

We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of our customers and their children is our top priority.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh