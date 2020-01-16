+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Important Abraham Lincoln presentation sword to be auctioned by Central Mass Auctions

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare sword presented by Abraham Lincoln to the head of the White House Guard will be sold at auction by Central Mass Auctions, Inc.  The live auction takes place on Thursday, January 30 at 6:00 PM at 267 Providence Street in Worcester.  The auction preview begins at 3:00 PM that day.

Saber presented by Abraham Lincoln to Commander of the White House Guard

President Abraham Lincoln presented the sword to First Lieutenant John Wesley Jones (1826-1905) in 1862 for his service commanding the White House Guard. Abraham Lincoln is one of our nation's most revered presidents.  Among his accomplishments were leading the Union Army to victory during the Civil War.  Lincoln also issued the Emancipation Proclamation.  The proclamation was the precursor to the thirteenth amendment that ended slavery and indentured servitude in America.   

John Wesley Jones worked as a daguerreotypist documenting the California Gold Rush taking many photographs as he traveled across the country.  He founded Northwestern Female College in Evanston, IL along with his brother in 1855.  He served in the Curtin Horse Guards who helped pursue Lee's Army after their defeat at Gettysburg.  Mr. Jones later held a post in the U.S. Customs Service.  He also founded the United States Volunteer Life Saving Corps which was a precursor to the United States Coast Guard.  The United States Volunteer Life Saving Corps functions have been taken over by the Coast Guard Auxiliary. 

Auctioneer Wayne Tuiskula of Central Mass Auctions, states that, it is always exciting when such an important previously unknown piece of history is discovered.  He is pleased that Central Mass Auctions was chosen to offer this rare relic to the public.

More details and photos of the sword and other items in their January auction can be found on Central Mass Auctions' website, http://centralmassauctions.com/.

Central Mass Auctions, Inc. has offices in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts.  The company conducts live and online estate and antique auctions throughout the Northeast.  This private company, established in 2002, is incorporated in Massachusetts. For more information, please go to http://centralmassauctions.com/.

Contact: Wayne Tuiskula, Auctioneer / Appraiser
Phone: (508) 612-6111
info@centralmassauctions.com

 

Sword presented to First Lieutenant John Wesley Jones in 1862

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/important-abraham-lincoln-presentation-sword-to-be-auctioned-by-central-mass-auctions-300988481.html

SOURCE Central Mass Auctions

