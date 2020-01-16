Important Abraham Lincoln presentation sword to be auctioned by Central Mass Auctions

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare sword presented by Abraham Lincoln to the head of the White House Guard will be sold at auction by Central Mass Auctions, Inc. The live auction takes place on Thursday, January 30 at 6:00 PM at 267 Providence Street in Worcester. The auction preview begins at 3:00 PM that day.

President Abraham Lincoln presented the sword to First Lieutenant John Wesley Jones (1826-1905) in 1862 for his service commanding the White House Guard. Abraham Lincoln is one of our nation's most revered presidents. Among his accomplishments were leading the Union Army to victory during the Civil War. Lincoln also issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The proclamation was the precursor to the thirteenth amendment that ended slavery and indentured servitude in America.

John Wesley Jones worked as a daguerreotypist documenting the California Gold Rush taking many photographs as he traveled across the country. He founded Northwestern Female College in Evanston, IL along with his brother in 1855. He served in the Curtin Horse Guards who helped pursue Lee's Army after their defeat at Gettysburg. Mr. Jones later held a post in the U.S. Customs Service. He also founded the United States Volunteer Life Saving Corps which was a precursor to the United States Coast Guard. The United States Volunteer Life Saving Corps functions have been taken over by the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Auctioneer Wayne Tuiskula of Central Mass Auctions, states that, it is always exciting when such an important previously unknown piece of history is discovered. He is pleased that Central Mass Auctions was chosen to offer this rare relic to the public.

