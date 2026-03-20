Implenia Aktie 2386855 / CH0023868554
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20.03.2026 07:00:34
Implenia wins several building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
New development of 182 condominiums in Vevey | Timber-hybrid housing development in Mannheim | Sustainable housing in other attractive locations | Operation and production facilities for Siegburg prison | Buildings for education, research and pharma | Total volume of contracts over CHF 310 million
Glattpark (Opfikon), 20 March 2026 – Implenia wins new building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany worth more than CHF 310 million in total. The projects will be built in the period between 2026 and 2028. With these challenging projects, the Group is creating and building sustainable living space, working environments and specialised infrastructure for future generations.
“Jardins en Ville” quarter in Vevey
Spinelli housing development in Mannheim
Sustainable housing in Germany and Switzerland
Operation and production buildings for Siegburg prison
The “Jardins en Ville” project in Vevey, where Implenia is building 182 condominiums as total contractor (image: ©Jardins en Ville).
Implenia is building 225 residential units using a timber-hybrid method at the Spinelli development in Mannheim (image: ©design: mvm+starke architekten / visualisation: reinraumimages).
Implenia, as a total contractor is building attractive, sustainable homes in Payerne in French-speaking Switzerland, including rental apartments, condominiums and senior citizens’ apartments (image: ©Uzufly).
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As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2294904
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2294904 20.03.2026 CET/CEST
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