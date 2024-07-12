|
Implenia wins contract for large, complex inner-city railway project in Gothenburg, Sweden
Contract to build a section of the “West Link” scheme, including railway tunnel and station, that will improve mobility in Gothenburg and western Sweden | Contract worth more than CHF 100 million
Glattpark (Opfikon), 12 July 2024 – Trafikverket, the Swedish government agency responsible for transport infrastructure, has chosen Implenia to build a section of the “Haga” project, which forms part of the new West Link scheme in western Sweden. The contract, based on a partnership model, is worth more than CHF 100 million. It fits well with Implenia’s strategy focussing on large, complex infrastructure projects.
The new railway link and Haga station to be built by Implenia will provide excellent connections between Gothenburg, western Sweden and the wider region (images: ©Trafikverket.se).
Implenia is building a railway tunnel and the Haga commuter station beneath the Vasastan district of Gothenburg, Sweden’s second largest city (image: ©Trafikverket.se).
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
