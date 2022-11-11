SMI 11'102 1.8%  SPI 14'244 2.1%  Dow 33'715 3.7%  DAX 14'146 3.5%  Euro 0.9859 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'847 3.2%  Gold 1'763 0.5%  Bitcoin 16'720 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9645 0.0%  Öl 95.3 2.1% 
Implenia extends syndicated loan agreement and secures long-term financing

Implenia
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Financing
Implenia extends syndicated loan agreement and secures long-term financing

11-Nov-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Existing CHF 650 million loan agreement with Swiss banking syndicate extended until December 2027.

Glattpark (Opfikon), 11 November 2022 Implenia has extended and signed its CHF 650 million unsecured syndicated loan, which was originally set to mature in December 2023. The terms and greater flexibility of the new agreement underline Implenias strong operational performance and stable financial situation over the last two years, as well as the Groups strict focus on disciplined deployment of its available cash. With the early signing of the syndicated loan agreement and its extension until December 2027, Implenia continues to pursue rigorously conservative financing. 

As before, the credit agreement includes a tranche of CHF 100 million (Facility A) as a revolving cash limit, a guarantee limit of CHF 450 million (Facility B), and a cash and/or guarantee limit of CHF 100 million (Facility C). 

Stefan Baumgärtner, CFO of Implenia, underlines the significance of the early extension: This success shows that the market has recognised the improvement in our operational performance and our renewed strength, which should lead to a continuous improvement in our credit rating. It is a further milestone for Implenia in its positioning as a leading integrated provider of construction and real estate services.

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Dates for investors: 
1 March 2023: Annual results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference 
28 March 2023: Annual General Meeting

As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,700 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


