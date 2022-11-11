Implenia AG / Key word(s): Financing

Implenia extends syndicated loan agreement and secures long-term financing



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Existing CHF 650 million loan agreement with Swiss banking syndicate extended until December 2027. Glattpark (Opfikon), 11 November 2022 Implenia has extended and signed its CHF 650 million unsecured syndicated loan, which was originally set to mature in December 2023. The terms and greater flexibility of the new agreement underline Implenias strong operational performance and stable financial situation over the last two years, as well as the Groups strict focus on disciplined deployment of its available cash. With the early signing of the syndicated loan agreement and its extension until December 2027, Implenia continues to pursue rigorously conservative financing. As before, the credit agreement includes a tranche of CHF 100 million (Facility A) as a revolving cash limit, a guarantee limit of CHF 450 million (Facility B), and a cash and/or guarantee limit of CHF 100 million (Facility C). Stefan Baumgärtner, CFO of Implenia, underlines the significance of the early extension: This success shows that the market has recognised the improvement in our operational performance and our renewed strength, which should lead to a continuous improvement in our credit rating. It is a further milestone for Implenia in its positioning as a leading integrated provider of construction and real estate services.

1 March 2023: Annual results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference

