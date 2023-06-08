Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'883 -0.4%  Dow 33'797 0.4%  DAX 15'990 0.2%  Euro 0.9704 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'298 0.1%  Gold 1'963 1.2%  Bitcoin 23'829 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9004 -1.0%  Öl 76.0 -1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Avalanche kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum AVAX-Handel
Wie Experten die Bechtle-Aktie im Mai einstuften
Krypto-Wale: Bitcoins im Wert von über 500 Millionen US-Dollar verschoben
Ausblick: NIO informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
UBS-Aktie stabil: UBS-Steuerstreit in Frankreich wird ab Ende September vor Gericht fortgesetzt - Neue Top-Bankerin in Asien
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343ABB1222171NVIDIA994529
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
EDF Aktie [Valor: 2321068 / ISIN: FR0010242511]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.06.2023 19:06:53

Implementation of the squeeze-out procedure in respect of the equity securities of EDF

EDF
11.96 EUR -0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Implementation of the squeeze-out procedure in respect of the equity securities of EDF

Following the reopening of the simplified public tender offer (the "Offer") filed by the French State for the equity securities of EDF1 and in accordance with the notice released on 26 May 2023 by the French Financial Markets Authority, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF"), the squeeze-out procedure in respect of the EDF shares and OCEANEs was completed on 8 June 2023.

The implementation of the squeeze-out procedure led to the transfer to the French State of the securities not tendered in the Offer, and to the delisting of EDF shares from Euronext Paris and of EDF OCEANEs from Euronext Access. The French State now holds all of EDF’s share capital and voting rights.

As a result, former EDF shareholders will not be entitled to participate in the 2023 Annual General Meeting2.

In the context of the energy transition, this operation confirms EDF's key role in the production of carbon-free electricity and in supporting its customers towards greater energy efficiency.

Important information
This press release was prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and may not be deemed to constitute any form of soliciting for the purpose of buying or selling financial securities. The circulation of this press release, the Offer, and the acceptance of the Offer may be subject to a specific regulation or restrictions in some countries. The Offer is not directed at persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and it may not be accepted by anyone located in a jurisdiction where the Offer is subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release must familiarize themselves and comply with any restrictions that may apply to them.
EDF may not be held liable for the violation, by any person or entity, of any applicable legal or regulatory restrictions.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF
As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2).

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

1 See press release dated 23 May 2023.

2 See the convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires dated 10 May 2023. Shareholders convened to the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be informed by e-mail notably sent by Uptevia or via the EDF website.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu EDF (Electricité de France)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EDF (Electricité de France)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
19.07.22 EDF Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:01 Börse Aktuell – Und täglich grüßt die Zinspolitik
10:46 UBS KeyInvest: USA - Im Rallye-Modus / Deutsche Lufthansa - Auf Konsolidierungskurs
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.06.2023
07.06.23 SMI-Anleger verhalten optimistisch
06.06.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Covestro AG
06.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sonova, Straumann
06.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'770.92 19.51 SMIR9U
Short 11'999.43 13.97 OESSMU
Short 12'447.01 8.98 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'311.83 08.06.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'853.51 19.51 XUSSMU
Long 10'614.73 13.80 XASSMU
Long 10'145.12 8.77 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
Bitcoin vor neuem Bull-Run? Darum könnte es bald zu einer BTC-Kursrally kommen
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich etwas fester: Nationalrat setzt PUK zur Prüfung der CS-Notübernahme ein
Credit Suisse-Aktie knapp im Plus: Ständerat stimmt mit grosser Mehrheit für PUK zur CS-Notübernahme
UBS-Aktie letztlich minimal im Plus: UBS verkündet Verschiebung der Zahlenpublikation für zweites Quartal
BKW Aktie News: BKW tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag höher
Zinserhöhungen bald endgültig vorbei? Paul Tudor Jones erwartet einen Börsenaufschwung bis Ende des Jahres
Wenig Bewegung zur Wochenmitte: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Krypto-Wale: Bitcoins im Wert von über 500 Millionen US-Dollar verschoben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit