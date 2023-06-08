Implementation of the squeeze-out procedure in respect of the equity securities of EDF

Following the reopening of the simplified public tender offer (the "Offer") filed by the French State for the equity securities of EDF1 and in accordance with the notice released on 26 May 2023 by the French Financial Markets Authority, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF"), the squeeze-out procedure in respect of the EDF shares and OCEANEs was completed on 8 June 2023.

The implementation of the squeeze-out procedure led to the transfer to the French State of the securities not tendered in the Offer, and to the delisting of EDF shares from Euronext Paris and of EDF OCEANEs from Euronext Access. The French State now holds all of EDF’s share capital and voting rights.

As a result, former EDF shareholders will not be entitled to participate in the 2023 Annual General Meeting2.

In the context of the energy transition, this operation confirms EDF's key role in the production of carbon-free electricity and in supporting its customers towards greater energy efficiency.

