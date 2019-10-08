08.10.2019 12:13:00

Impetus Technologies Demonstrates Its Modern Data and Cloud Innovations to Enable a Unified, Clear, and Present View of the Enterprise at Strata Data Conference 2019

LOS GATOS, California, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Data Conference is one of the biggest data conferences in the world, and this year's edition proved it yet again. Data professionals descended in New York for three days of immersive learning powered by industry thought leaders. This year's edition brought together the world's top data practitioners to provide guidance on the technologies that enterprises need to make data strategies and projects work today.

Impetus Technologies is a big data software and services company. (PRNewsfoto/Impetus Technologies)

Impetus was a sponsor and exhibitor at Strata Data Conference NY 2019.

Experts from the company demonstrated leading solutions to deliver the yet elusive unified view for enterprises. The team showcased how they are helping Fortune 100 organizations transform their enterprises to become truly data driven.

The team demonstrated its solutions that focused on the key pain points of rapidly growing enterprises – the lack of access to the organizational data, and the lack of a real-time, unified, comprehensive view of their enterprise.

Speaking at the event, Anand Raman - Practice Leader at Impetus said "Businesses relying on disparate data sources to arrive at big decisions may be risking costly errors and missing key opportunities. Trusting a single, authoritative data repository and speaking the same data language across teams and functions is imperative. However, the road to a single source of truth is filled with challenges, and businesses must start their journey towards Enterprise 360 transformation with a trusted partner and a holistic strategy."

Impetus also hosted a power-packed session at the conference. Titled 'DevOps in the Cloud - Deploy, Monitor, Manage and Automate', the session presented views on how to maintain sanity in the development organization while implementing the many dimensions of building an efficient cloud-based data platform and application development environment. If you missed the event, watch the event highlights here.

About Impetus Technologies

Impetus is focused on enabling a unified, clear and present view for the intelligent enterprise. For more than a decade, Impetus has been the 'Partner of Choice' for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data lifecycle journey by enabling EDW migration, unification of data sources, advanced analytics and self-service consumption. Our solutions for EDW Transformation and Unification include industry's only platform for assessment and automated transformation of legacy systems to a big data/cloud/hybrid environment; and StreamAnalytix.

To learn more, visit www.impetus.com, write to: bigdata@impetus.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Pankaj Bagzai
Impetus Technologies
inquiry@impetus.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impetus-technologies-demonstrates-its-modern-data-and-cloud-innovations-to-enable-a-unified-clear-and-present-view-of-the-enterprise-at-strata-data-conference-2019-300933713.html

SOURCE Impetus Technologies

