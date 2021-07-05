Imperial Equities Declares Quarterly Dividend

EDMONTON, AB, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share effective Q3, 2021, payable on July 31, 2021 to shareholders of record effective July 17, 2021.

"We are pleased to issue our Third Quarter dividend to our shareholders and are grateful for their steadfast support," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "Our company has weathered a challenging year and still managed to focus on growth, improvement of key assets and strengthening our relationship with our tenant base. As we emerge into a post-COVID environment, we continue to feel confident in our strategy and optimistic about our future growth."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.



About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

