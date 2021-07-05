SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0945 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’792 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’821 -5.3%  Dollar 0.9221 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.5% 
05.07.2021 19:44:00

Imperial Equities Declares Quarterly Dividend

EDMONTON, AB, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share effective Q3, 2021, payable on July 31, 2021 to shareholders of record effective July 17, 2021.    

Imperial Equities Logo (CNW Group/Imperial Equities Inc.)

"We are pleased to issue our Third Quarter dividend to our shareholders and are grateful for their steadfast support," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "Our company has weathered a challenging year and still managed to focus on growth, improvement of key assets and strengthening our relationship with our tenant base. As we emerge into a post-COVID environment, we continue to feel confident in our strategy and optimistic about our future growth."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Imperial Equities Inc.

﻿

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

