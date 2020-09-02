02.09.2020 18:46:00

Imperial Equities Announces Departure of CFO, Appointment of Interim CFO

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. today announced the departure of its CFO, Wendy Fair and the appointment of Azza Osman, CPA (US), CIA as Interim CFO.

"Wendy Fair has been our CFO for more than a decade and has been a big part of the Company's growth and stability during this time," said Sine Chadi, CEO of Imperial Equities. "We wish her every success and as we position Imperial Equities for future growth and opportunities, we are pleased to be able to welcome Azza Osman to Imperial, as Interim CFO. Azza will lead our financial management activities during this transition period as we seek a permanent CFO."

Azza Osman has more than 10 years of experience in the finance and accounting field.  She was most recently a Senior Manager with Grant Thornton LLP and prior to that she worked with EY LLP.  She has spent most of her career providing assurance and advisory services to clients in multiple industries including, but not limited to, real estate, construction, mining, utilities, public sector, hospitality, and financial services.  Additionally, she has extensive experience in working with processes, internal controls, and SOX related compliance.  Azza graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours Degree) from the Smith School of Business at Queen's University located in Kingston, Ontario."

About Imperial Equities Inc.:
Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Imperial Equities Inc.

