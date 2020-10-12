Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
12.10.2020 21:15:00

Impartner Wins Three Categories in 2020 ACQ5 Awards: Gamechanger of the Year, Technology Company of the Year and PRM Solution Provider of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced it has been recognized with three 2020 ACQ5 Awards for International Technology Company of the Year, SaaS-Based PRM Solution Provider of the Year and Gamechanger of the Year for CEO Joe Wang. This is the third consecutive year Impartner has received multiple ACQ5 awards, which are chosen from nearly 100,000 submissions from the corporate news site's global readership. The awards recognize organizations and individuals that demonstrate an ability to deliver services and skills to meet clients' needs and adapt to market and regulatory conditions — and are truly world class in the way they are run and in the services they deliver to clients.

Impartner wins three categories in 2020 ACQ5 Awards: Gamechanger of the Year for CEO Joe Wang (pictured), Technology Company of the Year and Technology Company of the Year and PRM Solution Provider of the Year

"Experts whose intimate knowledge and expertise in the corporate, cultural, financial and legal arenas are redefining our industry," says Jake Robson, Group Editor of The ACQ5. "The 2020 ACQ5 Award winners represent the best of breed in all industry sectors and have earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive finalists. Relying on reader insight and experience to provide nominations to the panel remains the cornerstone of our program and to identify industry leaders, individuals, teams and organizations that represent the benchmark of achievement and best practice in the business world." 

"In a year when the channel needs to deliver like never before given that resources and travel are limited, it is especially rewarding to have our solutions recognized for their power in accelerating indirect sales," said Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg. "We couldn't be prouder of the recognition this gives to our employees and the value we drive for our customers worldwide."

To learn more about how Impartner can accelerate indirect revenue with its award-winning solutions, click here for a demo.  

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465. Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:
Brendan Hong
Impartner
Brendan.hong@impartner.com

