Impartner PRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Awarded as Global Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Impartner PRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Product of the Year in the 2020 Sales and Technology Marketing Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor global organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Impartner PRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 is specifically tailored to integrate tightly with Microsoft's Customer Relationship Management solution at a native level and provide channel marketing and sales professionals with a clean, integrated master view of their channel success. With the solution, lead distribution, deal registration, cooperative marketing, partner onboarding, business analytics and other tools required to successfully scale channel revenue all integrate simply and quickly into a common workspace. Microsoft and Impartner have a collaborative agreement to co-market and co-sell both solutions to Dynamics 365 customers and, together, ensure seamless support.

"We couldn't be more excited to see the continued recognition for this solution, which provides companies with a control center for managing and optimizing their channel sales ecosystem in the same way that CRM facilitates direct sales," said Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg. "Impartner PRM provides scale for companies that are increasingly turning to the indirect channel as the growth driver for their business, especially in the face of the pandemic."

"We are proud to reward and recognize Impartner for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their dedication and innovation will improve how we all connect with the brands we love. Congratulations!"

