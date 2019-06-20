IMPACT Silver Announces Financing of $1 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Trading Symbol: "IPT: TSX.V"

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - IMPACT Silver Corp. ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 3,846,154 units (the "Units") of the Company at the price of $0.26 per Unit.

Each unit will include one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.30 for 3 years from the date such Warrant is issued.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to further explore the Zacualpan land package for high potential gold-copper targets such as Santa Teresa and Manto America, Dense Media Separation (DMS) engineering studies on the Capire Volcanic Massive Sulphide resource mill and production center, and ongoing efficiency improvements at the Guadalupe production mill.

It is expected that the closing of the Private Placement will occur in one or more tranches, with the first tranche closing on or about July 24, 2019. The Private Placement is subject to the receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the applicable closing date. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 20%.

About IMPACT Silver:

IMPACT Silver Corp. is a successful silver explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 357 km2 in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and a supportive labor force. Over the past fourteen years over 9 million ounces of Silver has been produced, generating revenues of $168 million, with no long-term debt. In the historic Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District three underground silver mines feed the central 535 TPD Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District the Capire processing plant is currently rated at 200 tpd, but is expandable. It is adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a NI-43-101 compliant resource of over 4.5 Moz Silver, 48 million lbs Zinc and 21 million lbs Lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016) that is awaiting higher silver prices to be restarted. Since acquiring the project, IMPACT has compiled an exhaustive database with over 5,000 old mine workings, assayed over 50,000 rock samples and over 70,000 drill core samples, analyzed over 85,000 soil samples, and put six mines into production. Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com .



On behalf of IMPACT Silver Corp.

"Frederick W. Davidson"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This IMPACT News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to IMPACT that is based on the beliefs of IMPACT management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to IMPACT management. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expected use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the anticipated closing dates of the Private Placement, and the anticipated size of the Private Placement.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and assumptions, including with respect to, without limitations, risks related to the Company's ability to obtain TSX Venture Exchange approval, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. IMPACT does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43‑101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43‑101‑compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

