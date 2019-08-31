31.08.2019 01:30:00

IMPACT Plus Subscription Now Available on FITE TV Streaming Platform

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FITE TV, the leading digital streaming combat sports platform, and IMPACT Wrestling, announced today a new partnership that will bring the popular IMPACT Plus SVOD subscription platform to FITE users. The new offering gives fans access to a massive content library from IMPACT Wrestling, one of the most sought-after, action-packed organizations in the professional wrestling world.

FITE fans can now subscribe to IMPACT Plus for instant access to more than 3,000 hours of IMPACT Wrestling content, groundbreaking original series, reality shows, documentaries, live monthly specials and more. For only $7.99 per month or $71.99 per year, IMPACT Wrestling fans can now view their favorite shows with the help of FITE's high-quality streaming capabilities while also taking advantage of the content discovery, live user and celebrity interaction capabilities and chat features of the FITE platform.

"We pride ourselves on providing viewers with the best possible user experience, and this partnership with IMPACT Wrestling is another extension of that," said FITE CEO, Mike Weber. "This subscription service is elevating the caliber of our content and providing the most advanced features, taking the overall experience to the next level."

"Viewers are drawn to FITE for the robust streaming quality, as FITE has excelled at distributing popular content in the combat sports space," said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. "With a long history of delivering our annual pay-per-view events live on the platform, this partnership was a natural extension to present viewers with thousands of hours of content in a seamless subscription format."

The first live monthly special to stream for IMPACT Plus users on FITE emanates from Stride Bank Center in Enid, OK. – Victory Road – on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

For a limited time, FITE and IMPACT Wrestling are giving fans the option of a one-month trial to tune into exclusive events before purchasing this new subscription. For additional details, or to subscribe, visit http://www.FITE.tv.
IMPACT Plus is already available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including web at plus.impactwrestling.com, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

About FITE TV
FITE TV is the leading digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring over 1,000 premium live events per year. FITE is free to access through its mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU and Amazon Fire TV. In addition, FITE supports Chromecast, Xbox, and 7,000 models of TV sets, streaming MMA, Boxing and Pro Wrestling live events to its 1.6M registered viewers. Available online at http://www.FITE.tv.

About IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world's largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 300 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Pursuit Channel and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa, and MVStv in Mexico. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

For more information visit http://www.impactwrestling.com.

 

SOURCE IMPACT

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Als Konzernchef verzichtbar? Elon Musk wird von Teslas wichtigstem Geldgeber kritisiert
Neue iPhones erwartet: Apple lädt zu Keynote Event ein
Gold: Gute Chance auf kräftigen Monatsgewinn
Idorsia-Aktien vor wichtigen Daten stark gefragt
Les Chemins de fer russes ont fait une démonstration du train Lastochka sans conducteur à l'occasion du salon PRO//Motion.EXPO
Tania Micki als Nachfolgerin des langjährigen CFO Rudolf Eugster mit Wirkung ab Jahresabschluss 2019 ernannt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co.
Forbes übt herbe Kritik: Hat Tesla als Aktiengesellschaft komplett versagt?
Kretschmer schliesst nach Wahlen Zusammenarbeit mit AfD in Sachsen aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB