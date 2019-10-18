|
18.10.2019 22:45:00
Impact of US-China Trade War Developments on the Taiwanese Communications Industry: Impact on Smartphones, Latest Developments, Industry Countermeasures
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of US-China Trade War Developments on the Taiwanese Communications Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
On May 14th, the US announced new punitive tariffs on US$ 300 billion in Chinese imports. Meanwhile, the punitive tariff rate for the previous list of US$ 200 billion increased from 10% to 25%, marking the start of a new, more intensive stage of the trade war.
Many Taiwanese telecoms that had previously used China for their main production base are now expecting more hits to their bottom line, and are currently accelerating their relocation plans.
List of Topics
- The latest developments in the US-China Trade war
- The impact on the communications industry by category
- The impact on smartphones, including OEMs and semiconductors such as fabless IC designers, foundries, and IC packaging and testing service providers
- Four major industry countermeasures towards the trade war
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Latest Developments in the Sino-US Trade War
2. The Impact on the Communications Industry
2.1 Telecom Products on the US$ 325 Billion List
2.2 The Impact by Category
3. The Impact on Smartphones
3.1 The Impact on OEMs
3.2 The Impact on Semiconductors
3.2.1 IC Designers
3.2.2 IC Manufacturers
3.2.3 IC Packaging and Testing
4. Industry Countermeasures
4.1 Setting up Factories Directly in the US
4.2 Exporting through Hong Kong
4.3 Returning to Taiwan 8
4.4 Looking to Southeast Asia
Companies Mentioned
- Accton
- Technology
- Apple
- Arima
- Broadcom
- Compal
- Foxconn
- HiSilicon
- MediaTek
- Merry
- NVidia
- Pegatron
- Qualcomm
- Sercomm
- Wistron
- Wistron NeWeb
- Xilinx
- Zhen Ding Technolog
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmi2ka
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-of-us-china-trade-war-developments-on-the-taiwanese-communications-industry-impact-on-smartphones-latest-developments-industry-countermeasures-300941240.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit uneinheitlichen Tendenzen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag etwas tiefer. An der deutschen Börse bewegte sich der DAX in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in China wurden vom BIP belastet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}