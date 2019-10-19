+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
19.10.2019 01:15:00

Impact of the US Action against Fujian Jinhua and UMC

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of the US Action against Fujian Jinhua and UMC" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As Beijing beefed up its chip-making prowess, Chinese semiconductor makers became more involved in patent-related legal disputes with other IC makers. With the onset of the Sino-U.S. trade war, the issue took on global proportions. This report reviews and analyzes the possible subsequent impact of the US Justice Department complaints against Fujian Jinhua and UMC.

Topics Covered

  • Background behind the US action against Fujian Jinhua and UMC, touching on their relationships and possible developments
  • Impact assessment on the Chinese semiconductor industry and subsequent interpretation
  • Impact assessment on the Taiwanese semiconductor industry, including DRAM, and subsequent interpretation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Background
1.1 On National Security Grounds, the US Department of Commerce Puts Fujian Jinhua on its Control List
1.2 The Relationship between Fujian Jinhua and UMC

2. Impact on Taiwan's semiconductor industry
2.1 Development of Taiwan's DRAM Industry is Limited
2.2 Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturers Will Be More Cautious about Cooperating with China

3. The Impact on the Chinese Semiconductor Industry
3.1 Stronger Resistance to Semiconductor Development in China
3.2 Fujian Jinhua will Stop Building Plants and Lower Its Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • AMD
  • Fujian Jinhua
  • Inotera
  • Micron
  • Powerchip
  • Rexchip
  • SK Hynix
  • SMIC
  • Spreadtrum Communications
  • Sugon
  • Tsinghua Unisplendour
  • TSMC
  • UMC
  • ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqz12j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-of-the-us-action-against-fujian-jinhua-and-umc-300941283.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

