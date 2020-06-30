Impact of COVID-19 on Australia's Managed Security Services Market, 2020 to 2025

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Managed Security Services Market by Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Others), by Security Type, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by End User Industry, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian Managed Security Services Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.

The Australian Managed Security Services Market is driven by the growing need for organization security solution across various end-user industries such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, among others. This has increased the need to monitor and manage both internal and external threats within an organization. This is expected to spur the market growth over the next few years.



Additionally, increasing expenditure by the government on security solutions and growing concerns over breach of intelligence data is further expected to foster the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new software & services launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, lack of trust on third party applications to share important data can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing complexity in network infrastructure can further impede the market growth.



The Australian Managed Security Services Market is segmented based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company, and region.



Based on type, the market can be fragmented into identity and access management, antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, risk and compliance management, vulnerability management, security information and event management, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, disaster recovery, unified threat management, encryption, data loss prevention, distributed denial of service mitigation and others. The intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period owing to the capability of these solutions to secure network from advanced malicious practices and continuous security monitoring. Based on security type, the market can be categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and others. The endpoint security segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since it provides advanced solutions such as vulnerability management and speedy response to threats.



The major players operating in the managed security services market are Verizon Enterprise Solutions Australia, IBM Australia Ltd., GA Systems, Networx Australia Pty Ltd, Dimension Data Australia Pty Limited, Symantec Australia Holding Pty Ltd, SecureWorks Australia, SAVVIS Australia Pty Ltd (CenturyLink), Fortinet Australia, CSC Australia Pty. Ltd (DXC Technology) and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Australian Managed Security Services Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Australian Managed Security Services Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Australian Managed Security Services Market based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Australian Managed Security Services Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian Managed Security Services Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australian Managed Security Services Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australian Managed Security Services Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Australian Managed Security Services Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Australia Managed Security Services Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Australia Managed Security Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk and Compliance Management, Vulnerability Management, Security Information and Event Management, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System, Disaster Recovery, Unified Threat Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Distributed Denial Of Service Mitigation, Others)

6.2.2. By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others)

6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.5. By End User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Defense, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Australia Network Security Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Organization Size

7.2.4. By End User Industry



8. Australia Endpoint Security Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.2.3. By Organization Size

8.2.4. By End User Industry



9. Australia Application Security Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.2.3. By Organization Size

9.2.4. By End User Industry



10. Australia Cloud Security Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Deployment Mode

10.2.3. By Organization Size

10.2.4. By End User Industry



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Australia Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Verizon Enterprise Solutions Australia

15.2. IBM Australia Ltd.

15.3. GA Systems

15.4. Networx Australia Pty. Ltd.

15.5. Dimension Data Australia Pty. Ltd.

15.6. Symantec Australia Holding Pty. Ltd.

15.7. SecureWorks Australia

15.8. SAVVIS Australia Pty. Ltd. (CenturyLink)

15.9. Fortinet Australia

15.10. CSC Australia Pty. Ltd. (DXC Technology)



16. Strategic Recommendations



