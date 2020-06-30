Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 13:45:00

Impact of COVID-19 on Australia's Managed Security Services Market, 2020 to 2025

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Managed Security Services Market by Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Others), by Security Type, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by End User Industry, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian Managed Security Services Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.

The Australian Managed Security Services Market is driven by the growing need for organization security solution across various end-user industries such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, among others. This has increased the need to monitor and manage both internal and external threats within an organization. This is expected to spur the market growth over the next few years.

Additionally, increasing expenditure by the government on security solutions and growing concerns over breach of intelligence data is further expected to foster the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new software & services launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, lack of trust on third party applications to share important data can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing complexity in network infrastructure can further impede the market growth.

The Australian Managed Security Services Market is segmented based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company, and region.

Based on type, the market can be fragmented into identity and access management, antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, risk and compliance management, vulnerability management, security information and event management, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, disaster recovery, unified threat management, encryption, data loss prevention, distributed denial of service mitigation and others. The intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period owing to the capability of these solutions to secure network from advanced malicious practices and continuous security monitoring. Based on security type, the market can be categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and others. The endpoint security segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since it provides advanced solutions such as vulnerability management and speedy response to threats.

The major players operating in the managed security services market are Verizon Enterprise Solutions Australia, IBM Australia Ltd., GA Systems, Networx Australia Pty Ltd, Dimension Data Australia Pty Limited, Symantec Australia Holding Pty Ltd, SecureWorks Australia, SAVVIS Australia Pty Ltd (CenturyLink), Fortinet Australia, CSC Australia Pty. Ltd (DXC Technology) and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2015-2018
  • Base Year: 2019
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

  • To analyze and estimate the market size of the Australian Managed Security Services Market from 2015 to 2018.
  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Australian Managed Security Services Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
  • To classify and forecast the Australian Managed Security Services Market based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company, and regional distribution.
  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Australian Managed Security Services Market.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian Managed Security Services Market.
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australian Managed Security Services Market.
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australian Managed Security Services Market.
  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Australian Managed Security Services Market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Australia Managed Security Services Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Australia Managed Security Services Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk and Compliance Management, Vulnerability Management, Security Information and Event Management, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System, Disaster Recovery, Unified Threat Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Distributed Denial Of Service Mitigation, Others)
6.2.2. By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others)
6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)
6.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)
6.2.5. By End User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Defense, Others)
6.2.6. By Company (2019)
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map

7. Australia Network Security Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Deployment Mode
7.2.3. By Organization Size
7.2.4. By End User Industry

8. Australia Endpoint Security Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Deployment Mode
8.2.3. By Organization Size
8.2.4. By End User Industry

9. Australia Application Security Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Deployment Mode
9.2.3. By Organization Size
9.2.4. By End User Industry

10. Australia Cloud Security Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Deployment Mode
10.2.3. By Organization Size
10.2.4. By End User Industry

11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. Australia Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Verizon Enterprise Solutions Australia
15.2. IBM Australia Ltd.
15.3. GA Systems
15.4. Networx Australia Pty. Ltd.
15.5. Dimension Data Australia Pty. Ltd.
15.6. Symantec Australia Holding Pty. Ltd.
15.7. SecureWorks Australia
15.8. SAVVIS Australia Pty. Ltd. (CenturyLink)
15.9. Fortinet Australia
15.10. CSC Australia Pty. Ltd. (DXC Technology)

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lh5l3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-of-covid-19-on-australias-managed-security-services-market-2020-to-2025-301085797.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’522.00
1.94 %
The Swatch Grp 190.00
1.09 %
ABB 21.35
0.95 %
Swiss Re 73.10
0.83 %
CS Group 9.79
0.62 %
Adecco Group 44.65
-0.07 %
Alcon 54.38
-0.22 %
Sika 182.65
-0.41 %
Roche Hldg G 329.15
-0.69 %
Novartis 82.58
-0.95 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:27
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Unterstützung bei 3’000 Punkten im Fokus / Julius Bär – Aktie erreicht unteren Trendkanalbereich
29.06.20
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
29.06.20
Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Twin-Win auf Index
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:49
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wirecard-Aktie mit erneuter Kursverdopplung: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Gewinne in Asien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex begibt sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB