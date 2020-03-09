Impact Asset Manager ThomasLloyd Reaches a Record High for Finance for Its Climate Projects - Client Funds Worth €330 Million Raised

ZURICH, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThomasLloyd, the impact investor and provider of climate-related finance, has raised €339 million from clients through its sustainable investment solutions in the 2019 financial year, representing a considerable year-on-year (2018: €209 million) increase of no less than 63 per cent. The money acquired from clients came to the company primarily from its core European markets.

As a result, ThomasLloyd is again taking first place for the second year in a row in the ranking of real-asset-investment providers published every year in Germany's trade press. The transactions incorporated into this analysis include infrastructure bonds ('green bonds') and closed- and open-ended infrastructure funds (AIFs) issued in Liechtenstein and Luxembourg as well as structured, sustainable investment solutions.

'It shows that ongoing climate change and the associated, negative consequences for the most important foundation of human life – an intact environment – have led to a broad change in awareness, including on the part of investors. Sustainable investment themes with a focus on climate-friendly infrastructure projects in selected emerging economies are being rated more highly by both private and institutional investors', says T.U. Michael Sieg, Chairman and Group CEO of the ThomasLloyd Group, commenting on the successful acquisition. 'As a pioneer and bridge-builder for viable infrastructure projects in countries and regions whose development into sustainable economies promises the greatest effect in the battle against climate change.'

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors. In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage, investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing. Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 4.1 billion USD for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. Further information can be found at: www.thomas-lloyd.com

