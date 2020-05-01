Impact Assessment of COVID-19 on South Africa's Beer Industry

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa: Beer Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the South African beer market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers, challenges, etc.



The beer market in South Africa was equal to 6.65 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2014. Until 2024, the beer market in South Africa is forecast to reach 12.05 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 5.48% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is a decrease, compared to the growth of about 6.97% per year, registered in 2014-2018.



The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 121.87 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2014. In the next five years, it grew at a CAGR of 5.61% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to slow down its growth and increase at a CAGR of 4.35% per annum.



One of the most important trends on the beer market is the shift in consumer preference towards low and non-alcohol beers, as well as craft beers. While the alcohol consumption has decreased, the beer consumption worldwide has increased. Furthermore, due to the premiumization, which has significantly impacted the market in recent years, the beer producers across the world have been more focused on quality instead of quantity. The market has witnessed an increased proliferation of smaller and independent breweries, which are selling locally and directly to consumer. They are trying to create a unified experience for their customers by inviting them into the breweries to taste and learn more about the whole process.



Merger and acquisition activity has been robust in the beer market during the past few years. The emergence of numerous small and independent craft breweries has boosted the consolidation trend to some point, and, subsequently, the number of merger and acquisition deals. In particular, InBev has been responsible for the largest part of the M&A deals which occurred in the last decade. The company is known for its pursuit of cost-cutting and synergy effects. In fact, one of the biggest corporate mergers in the history was the deal between the world's top brewers - Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller in 2016. The takeover, worth more than 100 billion USD, provides entry for AB InBev into developing countries and continents such as China, South America and Africa, where the beer market is gaining a momentum.



The report on the South African beer market covers:

Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development (market trends and insights, drivers and challenges) and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years;

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of imports for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of exports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years;

Forecast for market development in the medium term;

Characteristics of the main players on the market;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Importance of the HoReCa channel (on-trade vs. off-trade consumption);

Market shares of the main market players;

Distribution channels for retail sales;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5.1. Characteristics of the Global Demographics in 2014-2018

5.2. Characteristics of the Global Economy in 2014-2018

5.3. Forecast for the Development of the Global Economy in the Short Term



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the South African Beer Market

6.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the South African Beer Market in 2014-2018

6.2. Trends and Insights of the South African Beer Market

6.3. Profiles of the Main Players on the South African Beer Market

6.4. Five Forces Analysis

6.5. Competitive Landscape on the South African Beer Market

6.6. Drivers and Challenges That Will Affect the Future Development of the South African Beer Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the South African Prices of Beer in 2014-2018

7.1. Value Chain Analysis

7.2. Structure of Price Formation

7.3. Value and Dynamics of the Average South African Retail Prices of Beer in 2014-2018



8. South African Foreign Trade Operations of Beer

8.1. South African Foreign Trade Operations of Beer in 2014-2018



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Imports of Beer to South Africa

9.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Imports of Beer to South Africa in 2014-2018

9.2. Major Trade Inflows - Segmentation of the Imports of Beer to South Africa by Exporting Countries in 2014-2018

9.3. Average Import Prices of the Beer, Imported to South Africa in 2014-2018



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the South African Exports of Beer

10.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the South African Exports of Beer in 2014-2018

10.2. Major Trade Outflows - Segmentation of the South African Exports of Beer by Importing Countries in 2014-2018

10.3. Average Export Prices of the Beer, Exported from South Africa in 2014-2018



11. Characteristics of the South African Consumption of Beer per Capita

11.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the South African Beer Consumption per Capita in 2014-2018



12. Forecast for the Development of the South African Beer Market in 2019-2024

12.1. Forecast for the Development of the South African Beer Market in 2019-2024 in Three Possible Scenarios



Companies Mentioned



Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken Holding

China Res . Snow Breweries

. Snow Breweries Carlsberg Group

Molson Coors Brewing

Tsingtao Brewery Group

Asahi Group Holdings

Yanjing

BGI/Groupe Castel

Kirin Holdings

Constellation Brands

Thai Beverage

