ImPACT Applications and HeadCheck Health Team Up to Advance Concussion Screening, Assessment, and Management in the US and Canada

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ImPACT Applications, a world leader in concussion management software, and HeadCheck Health, Inc., a mobile App and web-based technology company specializing in concussion safety and protocol management, announced today they are partnering to deliver ImPACT Applications' concussion assessment tools to sports organizations and medical professionals through HeadCheck.

"We are excited to begin this agreement with HeadCheck Health to better serve current and prospective customers with ImPACT Applications' products and services," said Michael Wahlster Chief Executive Officer of ImPACT Applications. "This joint effort will help us in our mutual goal of providing the best in class concussion care by advancing concussion screening, assessment, and management practices in the US and Canada."

ImPACT Applications has developed proven tools for assessing and treating concussions that are backed by scientific research and regulatory agencies. HeadCheck's mobile app is used to document suspected concussions, perform gold standard concussion assessments per the user's qualifications, and sync with medical professionals and partner clinics to safely return athletes to play. This agreement bridges any gaps by providing medical professionals with the necessary data to maximize the outcomes for athletes and those with suspected concussions.

"ImPACT is a staple of concussion protocols at both the professional and amateur level as well as organizations currently running their protocol through HeadCheck," said Harrison Brown, CEO of HeadCheck Health, Inc. "This agreement is a big step in providing medical professionals with more tools and information to make objective concussion treatment decisions."

About ImPACT Applications

ImPACT Applications, Inc. is the maker of ImPACT®, ImPACT Pediatric®, and ImPACT Quick Test®, all FDA cleared Class I & II medical devices that assist in the screening, assessment, and management of concussion. ImPACT Applications also offers the FDA cleared ImPACT Baseline Test to home-based users worldwide.

ImPACT Applications products are used by most major medical centers, professional sports leagues and teams, colleges, high schools, and select military units. Since 2002, ImPACT Applications has administered more than 18 million tests to over 11 million users.

For more information, visit https://impacttest.com/

About HeadCheck Health

HeadCheck is an innovative mobile and web-based platform that gives medical and non-medical personnel the appropriate tools to follow any concussion protocol, integrates all individuals involved in concussion care, and allows the data collected to be analyzed for health and safety improvements.

HeadCheck provides administrators governance tools and the ability to monitor compliance in real-time and is a secure system that meets all top line health privacy standards in Canada and the United States.

Hundreds of teams across the world from minor through professional sports have adopted the HeadCheck platform including: the CFL, CJHL, BC Hockey, Trek Factory Racing, Volleyball Canada, UBC Athletics, BC Rugby, Eastern Washington University, Rugby Ontario, Western Lacrosse Association, Rugby Quebec, and more.

For more information visit http://www.headcheckhealth.com

