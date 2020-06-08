08.06.2020 19:40:00

Impact Advisors Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List

CHICAGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading provider of strategy, performance excellence, revenue cycle management, ERP, implementation, and technology consulting services to the healthcare industry, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the firm to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list (SP 500) for the sixth year in a row.

CRN's Solution Provider 500 honors the top IT channel partner organizations throughout North America who have earned the highest revenue over the past year. The SP 500 list is widely accepted as the industry standard for the highest-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants on the basis of revenue.

"We are proud to be named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 list," said Maria Smith, CFO of Impact Advisors. "Our firm's success is a direct result of our dedicated associates and their passion for the industry paired with our commitment to providing solutions for our clients that exceed their expectations and solve their most challenging problems."

This year's Solution Provider 500 companies collectively generated $393 billion in 2019, up more than 3% from last year's $381 billion.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

The complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare consulting firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and performance improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and IT experience. The firm has earned a number of prestigious industry and workplace awards, including Best in KLAS® for 12 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.

 

SOURCE Impact Advisors

