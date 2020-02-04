Impact Advisors Named Best in KLAS No. 1 HIT Implementation Leadership

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading provider of clinical, revenue cycle and information technology services to the healthcare industry, announced today that it has been named No. 1 Best in KLAS in HIT Implementation Leadership (Large) in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. This recognition makes it the 13th consecutive year the firm has been recognized as Best in KLAS, with awards in a variety of services.

"At Impact Advisors, our primary mission is to empower our clients by providing a broad range of services and solutions with exceptional quality and value," said Peter Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Impact Advisors. "It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by KLAS, as it represents the collective voice of our clients. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing support."

The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. These vendors earn the title of Best in KLAS – a recognition of their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. During the preparation of the annual Best in KLAS report, KLAS reviews more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers that year.

The Best in KLAS HIT Implementation Leadership (Large) designation is reserved for vendors that provide outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations deliver quality patient care. Impact Advisors scored a 93.9 in this category.

"Clinical and revenue cycle implementation projects are still a large part of our business and are services our clients continue to need expertise for," said Andy Smith, President and Co-Founder of Impact Advisors. "It is our goal to partner with clients to understand their current environment and business objectives, define tangible project outcomes, and execute to meet those outcomes. This recognition is validation that we are living up to those expectations."

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment," KLAS President Adam Gale said. "Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

Impact Advisors will attend the Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony on March 9 in Orlando where they will be honored for their excellence.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare consulting firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and performance improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and IT experience. The firm has earned a number of prestigious industry and workplace awards, including Best in KLAS® for 13 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

SOURCE Impact Advisors