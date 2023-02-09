SMI 11'276 0.4%  SPI 14'522 0.3%  Dow 33'949 -0.6%  DAX 15'412 0.6%  Euro 0.9868 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'209 0.0%  Gold 1'876 0.2%  Bitcoin 21'150 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.1%  Öl 85.2 1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Buffett-Investment BYD auf der Überholspur: BYD erweitert Wettstreit mit Tesla in einem weiteren Sektor?
Ethereum-Blockchain bekommt neues Upgrade: So könnte sich das "Shanghai Fork" auf den Kryptomarkt auswirken
Philippinische Regierung erwägt Nickelexporte zu besteuern: So könnte sich dies auf den Nickelpreis auswirken
Silber kaufen: Wie Sie Münzen und Barren kaufen und von der Silberpreisentwicklung profitieren
Ausblick: Toyota Motor gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
09.02.2023 01:00:00

ImmVira Clinical Snapshot: Intratumoral Injected OV (MVR-T3011 IT) Monotherapy Achieved Median PFS of 12.9 Months on Treatment of Melanoma

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmVira's first intratumoral injected OV product MVR-T3011 IT has shown positive efficacy in the course of clinical studies in the U.S. and China as of January 2023, with which the monotherapy treatment significantly prolonged PFS to a median of 12.9 months among melanoma patients who had failed previous immune-oncology treatment. Currently, late-stage melanoma faces poor prognosis. Clinical studies have found that median PFS of only 1.7 months for stage IV patients, second-line mono immunotherapy achieved median PFS of 2.8 and 3.6 months, combination therapy of PD-1 Ab and VEGF inhibitor achieved median PFS of 4.2 months.

(PRNewsfoto/ImmVira)

This Phase II clinical study commenced in mid-2021 in the U.S. and China. 19 patients with advanced melanoma who had failed prior PD-1 or PD-1/CTLA-4 combination treatment received MVR-T3011 IT monotherapy, and nearly 90% of subjects had distant metastasis and over 50% of subjects had baseline target lesion diameters that added up to more than five centimeters. After receiving local monotherapy of MVR-T3011 IT, the confirmed ORR and DCR (including low dosage cohorts in dose-escalation stage) was 21.1% (4/19) and 47.4% (9/19), respectively. Median PFS was 12.9 months, and 12-month PFS rate was 51.5%. Median PFS significantly increased, also showing MVR-T3011 IT's potential in reversing resistance of immune checkpoint inhibitors.

In the clinical studies KEYNOTE-151 and POLARIS-01, the ORR of PD-1 Ab (pembrolizumab/ toripalimab) in Chinese subjects with advanced melanoma treated with second-line monotherapy was 17.6% and 17.3%, respectively, with the median PFS of 2.8 months and 3.6 months, respectively. In LEAP-004, a Phase II study of second-line subjects with recurrent or metastatic melanoma who had failed prior PD-1 or PD-1/CTLA-4 treatment, the combination of VEGF inhibitor (lemvastinib) and PD-1 Ab (pembrolizumab) had an ORR of 21% and a median PFS of 4.2 months. Compare with the clinical studies in patients at a similar stage, the efficacy of MVT-T3011 IT monotherapy topical administration demonstrated encouraging results.

The inspiring efficacy results of MVR-T3011 IT monotherapy on melanoma clinically validated the unique design of packaging PD-1 Ab and IL-12 into the product, and it also enhanced our confidence in the combination treatment clinical trials with Roche's MEK inhibitor Cobimetinib in melanoma in the United States.

About Melanoma

Melanoma is an aggressive and fatal form of skin cancer that results from the malignant transformation of melanocytes in the basal layer of the skin epidermis. Clinical studies have found that the median progression-free survival (PFS) is only 1.7 months for stage IV patients. In advanced melanoma cases that have metastasized, the one-year survival rate drops to 35% to 62%.

About MVR-T3011

MVR-T3011, ImmVira's proprietary 3-in-1 oHSV, is a novel genetic engineered oHSV which aims to achieve the most favorable profile of attenuated HSV-1 with replication potency in tumor cells and highly restricted replication in normal cells. Its incorporation of two latest and well-validated exogenous genes, PD-1 antibody and IL-12, further enhances immune responses in the tumor microenvironment.

About ImmVira

ImmVira is a biotechnology company focused on development of new generation novel drug vectors driven by clinical benefits in oncology and non-oncology fields. Leveraging naturally evolved delivery mechanisms and proprietary precise gene engineering technology, our products include replicating and non-replicating herpes simplex virus vector and drug delivery exosome. The company has developed science, technology and know-how to support ongoing research, development and commercialization of best-in-class mono and combo therapies on the OVPENS (Open Vector+ Potent, Enabling, Novel & Safe) platform.

Our clinical stage and development stage pipelines target a wide range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies as an initial validation of vector capability in oncology, to be used as single agent or combination treatment solutions for cancer patients at different stages, unresponsive to immunotherapy or with rare tumors, by various administration methods including intratumoral, as well as first-in-class intravenous and intraperitoneal/pleural/vesical injections. The first three oncolytic virus products are undergoing six Phase I or Phase II clinical trials in both United States and China.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immvira-clinical-snapshot-intratumoral-injected-ov-mvr-t3011-it-monotherapy-achieved-median-pfs-of-12-9-months-on-treatment-of-melanoma-301742055.html

SOURCE ImmVira

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der NOVO NORDISK, MERCK und COLGATE PALMOLIVE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.02.23 Vontobel: CO2-Zertifikate - Hoffnungsträger für den Klimaschutz?
08.02.23 DAX Ausblick: Jerome Powell macht Anlegern Mut
08.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
08.02.23 Marktüberblick: E.ON übertrifft Erwartungen
08.02.23 Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
08.02.23 SMI deutlich fester erwartet
07.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
07.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, Zurich Insurance
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'713.85 19.96 SSSMVU
Short 11'991.68 13.35 H0SSMU
Short 12'405.46 8.92 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'276.28 08.02.2023 17:30:05
Long 10'816.94 18.49 MVSSMU
Long 10'582.61 13.76 A4SSMU
Long 10'150.32 8.88 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Meyer Burger und NorSun vereinbaren langfristigen Liefervertrag
Neue Daten bestätigen: Die Schweiz ist kein Steuerparadies - der Kanton Zug schon
Vontobel-Aktie verlustreich: Vontobel verbucht Gewinnrückgang in 2022 - CEO verdient weniger
Ausblick: Credit Suisse (CS) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Bayer-Aktie steigt: Neuer Bayer-CEO kommt von Roche
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Mittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Microsoft-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Microsoft bläst mit ChatGPT zum Angriff auf Google - Britisches Kartellamt gegen Activision Blizzard-Übernahme
ams OSRAM-Aktie im Sinkflug: ams OSRAM mit Umsatz- und Ergebniseinbruch - Apple als möglicher Grosskunde
Powell-Rede im Fokus: SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie verliert: Relief Therapeutics rudert vom US-Listing-Antrag zurück

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.