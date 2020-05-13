Immunovia Provides Third Update During COVID-19 Pandemic

LUND, Sweden, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today provides an update on the actions that the company is taking in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During these challenging times, Immunovia remains focused on the sales start of the first-to-market test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, IMMray™ PanCan-d.

Governor Baker of Massachusetts, USA issued an extended Emergency Order to May 18th, 2020, resulting in the further closure of certain workplaces and facilities to workers, customers, and public, as well as the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people (Extended Emergency Order Press Release). Due to the extension of the Emergency Order, Immunovia's lab located in Marlborough, Massachusetts will remain closed at this time. As an effect of COVID-19, Immunovia is now forced to revise the company's timeline and sales start date for IMMray™ PanCan-d, now targeting Q4 2020. This decision factors in the possibility of any further extensions by the Government of Massachusetts to the beginning of June.

As previously announced, Immunovia has put in place mitigations that include moving activities within the company, which has successfully minimized the impact of the initial Massachusetts' emergency order lockdown. As a consequence of the new timeline, the ongoing Verification Study will be completed in Q3 2020 and the Validation Study will be completed in Q4 2020.

"I want to remind our staff and all our stakeholders that, despite the global pandemic and these difficult times, we will still be the first-to-market with a very accurate test for early detection of pancreatic cancer. This fact has not changed," stated Mats Grahn, CEO of Immunovia.

In conjunction, Immunovia will host a live call today at 16:30 CET with Mats Grahn, CEO, to further discuss COVID-19 and IMMray™ PanCan-d launch preparations.

Immunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/immunovia/20200513_1/

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Audio-Gallery (https://immunovia.com/investors/audio-gallery/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

