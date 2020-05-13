<
13.05.2020 16:17:00

Immunovia Provides Third Update During COVID-19 Pandemic

LUND, Sweden, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today provides an update on the actions that the company is taking in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During these challenging times, Immunovia remains focused on the sales start of the first-to-market test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, IMMray™ PanCan-d.

Governor Baker of Massachusetts, USA issued an extended Emergency Order to May 18th, 2020, resulting in the further closure of certain workplaces and facilities to workers, customers, and public, as well as the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people (Extended Emergency Order Press Release). Due to the extension of the Emergency Order, Immunovia's lab located in Marlborough, Massachusetts will remain closed at this time. As an effect of COVID-19, Immunovia is now forced to revise the company's timeline and sales start date for IMMray™ PanCan-d, now targeting Q4 2020. This decision factors in the possibility of any further extensions by the Government of Massachusetts to the beginning of June. 

As previously announced, Immunovia has put in place mitigations that include moving activities within the company, which has successfully minimized the impact of the initial Massachusetts' emergency order lockdown. As a consequence of the new timeline, the ongoing Verification Study will be completed in Q3 2020 and the Validation Study will be completed in Q4 2020.

"I want to remind our staff and all our stakeholders that, despite the global pandemic and these difficult times, we will still be the first-to-market with a very accurate test for early detection of pancreatic cancer. This fact has not changed," stated Mats Grahn, CEO of Immunovia.

In conjunction, Immunovia will host a live call today at 16:30 CET with Mats Grahn, CEO, to further discuss COVID-19 and IMMray™ PanCan-d launch preparations.

Participants will need to pre-register for the call via the following link: Register Here

Once pre-registered, each participant will then receive a personal user code to access the live call.

For the live call, please call in a few minutes in advance. To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below and provide the conference code 2514192 to the operator as well as your user code obtained from pre-registration:

Conference Dial in numbers:

Sweden: +46-(0)-8-5051-0086

United States: +1-646-843-4609

Austria: +43-(0)-1928-4054

Denmark: +45-3272-9274

Finland: +358-9-2319-5436

France: +33-(0)-4-2684-0314

Germany: +49-(0)-511 9361-2555

Netherlands: +31-(0)-20-7948428

Norway: +47-2-156-3319

Spain: +34-91-787-0778

UK (Standard International Access): +44-(0)-20-3003-2701

Conference Code: 2514192

User Code: obtained from pre-registration (Register Here)

Immunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/immunovia/20200513_1/

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia
Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com 
Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Audio-Gallery (https://immunovia.com/investors/audio-gallery/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on May 13, 2020.

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

Contact:

Immunovia AB
Medicon Village Scheelevägen 2 SE-223 81 Lund
+46-46-275-60-00
http://www.immunovia.com
info@immunovia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-provides-third-update-during-covid-19-pandemic,c3110857

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3110857/1247137.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunovia-provides-third-update-during-covid-19-pandemic-301058599.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

