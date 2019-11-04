Immunoprecipitation Market Worth $910.0 Million By 2026 | CAGR: 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunoprecipitation market size is expected to reach USD 910.0 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth of the life science sector is expected to drive the market. Technological advancements in immunoprecipitation techniques is another factor contributing to high demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of product, the reagents segment dominated the immunoprecipitation market in 2018 owing to large number of products available and introduction of novel products

Introduction of superparamagnetic beads for immunoprecipitation is driving the product segment and these beads have also proved to be beneficial over agarose beads

Technologically advanced methods such as chromatin and tagged protein immunoprecipitation are boosting the growth of these techniques

Rising number of genomics research activities is driving the growth of the academic and research institutes segment

On the basis of end use, contract research organizations are anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to rise in outsourcing services

North America held the largest revenue share in 2018 due to high R&D spending by key companies and growing technological advancements in the U.S.

Some of the key manufacturers are Thermo Fisher Scientific; Abcam plc; GenScript Biotech Corporation; Merck KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories; and Takara Bio Inc.

Read 98 page research report with ToC on "Immunoprecipitation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type (Individual IP, Tagged Protein IP), By End Use (Academic & Research Institutes, CROs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/immunoprecipitation-market

Immunoprecipitation helps precipitate target protein from a solution by binding an antibody to that protein. This technique allows isolation and concentration of a particular protein or protein complex out of a sample of numerous different proteins. Growth in the life science industry is rising mainly due to significant investments made in the R&D sector by key players. In 2016, Merck invested around USD 286.8 million in R&D, which supported their launch of over 2,000 products.

Introduction of novel products in protein purification methods has led to rapid growth in the market. For instance, in 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a new antibody testing and verification methodology by using Immunoprecipitation-Mass Spectrometry technique. This is developed in order to assist antibody manufacturers, researchers, and other customers in identifying a suitable antibody for protein analysis. Availability of varied kits and reagents, such as antibodies, beads, and buffers is expected to increase the adoption of this technique to a great extent.

Grand View Research has segmented the global immunoprecipitation market on the basis of product, type, end use, and region:

Immunoprecipitation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Kits



Reagents



Antibodies





Beads





Others

Immunoprecipitation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Individual Protein



Protein Complex



Chromatin



Ribonucleoprotein



Tagged Proteins

Immunoprecipitation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Academic & Research Institutes



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations

Immunoprecipitation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

