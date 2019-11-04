+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 12:05:00

Immunoprecipitation Market Worth $910.0 Million By 2026 | CAGR: 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunoprecipitation market size is expected to reach USD 910.0 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth of the life science sector is expected to drive the market. Technological advancements in immunoprecipitation techniques is another factor contributing to high demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • On the basis of product, the reagents segment dominated the immunoprecipitation market in 2018 owing to large number of products available and introduction of novel products
  • Introduction of superparamagnetic beads for immunoprecipitation is driving the product segment and these beads have also proved to be beneficial over agarose beads
  • Technologically advanced methods such as chromatin and tagged protein immunoprecipitation are boosting the growth of these techniques
  • Rising number of genomics research activities is driving the growth of the academic and research institutes segment
  • On the basis of end use, contract research organizations are anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to rise in outsourcing services
  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2018 due to high R&D spending by key companies and growing technological advancements in the U.S.
  • Some of the key manufacturers are Thermo Fisher Scientific; Abcam plc; GenScript Biotech Corporation; Merck KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories; and Takara Bio Inc.

Read 98 page research report with ToC on "Immunoprecipitation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type (Individual IP, Tagged Protein IP), By End Use (Academic & Research Institutes, CROs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/immunoprecipitation-market

Immunoprecipitation helps precipitate target protein from a solution by binding an antibody to that protein. This technique allows isolation and concentration of a particular protein or protein complex out of a sample of numerous different proteins. Growth in the life science industry is rising mainly due to significant investments made in the R&D sector by key players. In 2016, Merck invested around USD 286.8 million in R&D, which supported their launch of over 2,000 products.

Introduction of novel products in protein purification methods has led to rapid growth in the market. For instance, in 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a new antibody testing and verification methodology by using Immunoprecipitation-Mass Spectrometry technique. This is developed in order to assist antibody manufacturers, researchers, and other customers in identifying a suitable antibody for protein analysis. Availability of varied kits and reagents, such as antibodies, beads, and buffers is expected to increase the adoption of this technique to a great extent.

Grand View Research has segmented the global immunoprecipitation market on the basis of product, type, end use, and region:

  • Immunoprecipitation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
    • Kits
    • Reagents
      • Antibodies
      • Beads
      • Others
  • Immunoprecipitation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
    • Individual Protein
    • Protein Complex
    • Chromatin
    • Ribonucleoprotein
    • Tagged Proteins
  • Immunoprecipitation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
    • Academic & Research Institutes
    • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
    • Contract Research Organizations
  • Immunoprecipitation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
      • India
      • South Korea
      • Australia
      • Singapore
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • Microarray Market – Microarrays have a wide range of applications and have found increasing usage in basic molecular biology, toxicological response profiling, pharmaceutical target screening, and biomarker identification.
  • Short-read Sequencing Market Accelerated demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics is anticipated to fuel the short-read sequencing market growth.
  • Bioburden Testing Market – Growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and food and beverage industries is expected to drive the growth. Rise in government initiatives to promote bioburden testing tools is expected to drive the demand.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

 

