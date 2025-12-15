Immunome Aktie 57095236 / US45257U1088
15.12.2025 21:14:23
Immunome Stock Surges 20% After Positive Phase 3 Data For Desmoid Tumor Drug
(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) shares jumped 20.44%, rising $4.00 to close at $23.57, following the company's announcement of positive topline results from its Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial evaluating varegacestat in patients with desmoid tumors.
The Phase 3 study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in tumor volume versus placebo, along with favorable secondary outcomes.
The results position varegacestat as a potential best-in-class oral treatment for this rare and difficult-to-treat condition, and meaningfully de-risk the program ahead of potential regulatory discussions.
IMNM trades within a 52-week range of approximately $7.50 - $25.10.
The sharp move underscores investor optimism around varegacestat's commercial potential and Immunome's transition into a late-stage clinical company with a near-term regulatory catalyst.
