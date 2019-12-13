+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 08:30:00

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Resignation of Carlos de Sousa as CEO

Press Release

13 December 2019

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Resignation of Carlos de Sousa as CEO

The Board of Directors of Immunicum announced today that, by mutual agreement, Carlos de Sousa has resigned as CEO of Immunicum effective immediately. The Board has appointed Alex Karlsson-Parra, Immunicum’s Chief Scientific Officer, as acting CEO. The Board will begin recruitment of a new CEO shortly.

"We thank Carlos for his efforts that have put Immunicum in a strong position, with competitive clinical results and a competent and experienced organization with the ability to develop the company further. Over the past three years as CEO, Carlos has significantly contributed to steering the company through a demanding phase in the development of the drug candidate ilixadencel. Now is the right time to let a new CEO take Immunicum through its next development phase,” said Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board of Immunicum.

Carlos de Sousa was appointed CEO of Immunicum in October 2016. During his tenure, the company has, among other things, completed the liver cancer study (HCC), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, initiated the multi-indication study ILIAD and entered into an agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer to study ilixadencel in combination with avelumab as part of ILIAD as well as completed the GIST and MERECA studies with promising results.

As Alex Karlsson-Parra is appointed acting CEO, Immunicum's Senior Director of Business Development Sijme Zeilemaker has expanded his responsibility to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Immunicum's Board of Directors will shortly begin recruitment of a new CEO to realize ilixadencel’s potential and build Immunicum’s value.

The information is such information that Immunicum is obliged to make public pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the contact persons detailed below on 13 December 2019 at 8.30 am CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board, Immunicum
Telefon: +61 416 717 971
E-post: info@immunicum.com  

Jonas Rodny
Paues Åberg Communications
Telefon: +46 76 190 90 51
E-post: jonas.rodny@pauesaberg.se 

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

 

Attachment

