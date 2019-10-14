<
14.10.2019 08:00:00

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Nomination Committee for AGM 2020

Press Release

14 October 2019

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Nomination Committee for AGM 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) in accordance with the principles of appointing the Nomination Committee, adopted by the Annual General Meeting of April 25, 2019, announced today that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed. The Nomination Committee for Immunicum shall be appointed by the four largest shareholders as of August 31, 2019 that have accepted the invitation to participate in the committee.

The Chair of Immunicum's Board, Michael Oredsson, has contacted the largest shareholders in order to appoint a Nomination Committee.

The following members have been appointed by the four largest shareholders that have accepted the invitation to participate in the Nomination Committee:

  • Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
  • Martin Lindström, appointed by Loggen Invest AB
  • Jamal El-Mosleh, appointed by Holger Blomstrand byggnads AB
  • Johan Stein, appointed by Alfred Berg Funds

In total, the Nomination Committee represents 15.4% of the total number of shares and votes in the company per latest information.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on the 28th of April 2020 in Stockholm.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found at Immunicum's website www.immunicum.com.

Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the Nomination Committee should submit their proposal in writing via email to info@immunicum.com or by post to Immunicum AB (publ). Att: Valberedningen, Östermalmstorg 5, 114 42 Stockholm.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +46 70 718 89 30
Email: info@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

 

 

Attachment

