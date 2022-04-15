Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes the Annual Report for 2021

Immunicum AB ("Immunicum” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, today announced that its Annual Report for 2021 is now available on the Company’s corporate website: www.immunicum.com.



Immunicum shareholders can request a printed copy of the 2021 Annual Report by contacting the company by e-mail, ir@immunicum.com.

This information is information that Immunicum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 am CEST on 15 April 2022.





ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)



Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for blood-borne and solid tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

