(IMMU) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Immunomedics; Is $88 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) ("Immunomedics" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Gilead Sciences, Inc.  

On September 13, 2020, Immunomedics announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Gilead. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $88 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Immunomedics board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Immunomedics shares of common stock.

If you are a shareholder of Immunomedics and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

